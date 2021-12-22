It’s the holiday season, which means there are a whole bunch of movies that don’t get a lot of love 50 weeks out of the year that will show up on TV non-stop for a few weeks. Unless you like to watch Christmas Vacation in August or something (which is totally fine!), saving Christmas-themed movies for this time of year is a fun way to kill some time as we count down the final days of the year.

The fine folks at TNT decided to lean into this with the help of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Shaquille O’Neal. A guy who knows a thing or two about being in movies, Shaq recreated some famous scenes from a handful of Christmas movies: Elf, Christmas Vacation, A Christmas Story, A Charlie Brown Christmas, Love Actually, and Home Alone.

The Big Fella hits the big-screen 🎅🏿🎬@SHAQ recreated iconic Christmas Movie scenes pic.twitter.com/392Kkl1a0g — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 22, 2021

All of these are pretty good — the animated Shaq dancing to “Linus and Lucy” with the rest of the Peanuts is terrific, as is Shaq filling in for Keira Knightley during the cards on the doorstep scene from Love Actually, complete with a bunch of photoshopped dialogue on the cards that lead to Andrew Lincoln thanking Shaq for a bunch of things he endorsed. Let’s get Shaq singing some Christmas songs next.