Shohei Ohtani Is So Good He Made LeBron James Say ‘Wowzers’

Shohei Ohtani is very good at baseball. We all know this — he’s one of the best hitters and pitchers on the planet — but on Thursday afternoon, he entered rarefied air in more ways than one. Ohtani had one of the best individual games that we have ever seen a baseball player have, as he went 6-for-6 with three home runs, 10 RBIs, and a pair of stolen bases in a 20-4 Los Angeles Dodgers win over the Miami Marlins.

Not only did Ohtani put up a ridiculous box score, but the multiple homers and stolen bases made him the first player in MLB history to enter the 50/50 club — he officially has 51 home runs and 51 steals on the season. He’s also the first player in the lengthy history of the Dodgers to go yard 50 times in a season. In every way, Ohtani is a phenom, and in fact, he’s so good that there was only one word that fellow Los Angeles star athlete LeBron James could use to sum him up: Wowzers.

Something about LeBron James saying “wowzers” is very funny to me, but also, it perfectly sums up just how much of a freak Ohtani is. Unfortunately, James did not use an all-time great LeBron-ism that he has used in the past while discussing baseball on Twitter: #JustMyThoughtsComingFromASportsJunkieRegardlessMyOwnSportIPlay.