Why The Sixers Believe Daryl Morey And Doc Rivers Can Fix Their Flaws

In something that has been said a million times when discussing the Philadelphia 76ers, there are three ways to acquire talent in the NBA. The first is for a team to absolutely nail the Draft and stockpile the kinds of young players who are capable of being franchise cornerstones for more than a decade. The second is for a team to use cap space to reel in big-money free agents and accelerate their timetable for success. The third is to have a treasure trove of assets to turn into superstars in trades, giving an organization a way to blast through whatever ceiling they might have at a given time.

This gets talked about with regards to the Sixers because they had all three of these things, and the discourse around them oftentimes centers around how it was all bungled. At one point, ahead of the 2017 NBA Draft, Philadelphia had picks, cap space, and two young pillars in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. It would have taken breathtaking mismanagement for things to have gone off the rails, and wouldn’t you know it, that’s exactly what happened.

In the blink of an eye, the Sixers went from a team with a seemingly endless amount of tradable assets and gobs of cap space to the cautionary tale of what happens when you cannot get out of your own way. Even if things made sense in a vacuum — trading up to take Markelle Fultz made sense at the time, getting a promising player in Zhaire Smith and a future unprotected first for Mikal Bridges did too (albeit not quite as much), going all-in for Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris in a year when the Eastern Conference was there to be won would have looked awfully different if not for a Kawhi Leonard miracle shot, etc. — they ended up being good short-term decisions that, in the aggregate, put a hard ceiling on them in the long-term.

Now, Philadelphia is in the midst of a gigantic overhaul as they look to lift that ceiling in whatever way they can. Embiid and Simmons are still there, but the team around them meant that the squad failed to live up to expectations this season. Even before Simmons got injured and missed effectively all of the NBA’s Orlando Bubble, the Sixers felt like a team that was its own worst enemy. The flashes of brilliance were often followed up by injuries and issues related to poor fits — it seemed like a fun experiment at the time, but in retrospect, handing a gigantic contract to a really good player in Al Horford when they had Embiid is kind of baffling. Same with Harris, who is another really good player but didn’t consistently play up to the standard of which he’s capable and is a clunky fit at the four when the team already has Simmons.

Ultimately, the Sixers opted to fix the things they could fix right away. They fired Brett Brown and replaced him with the experience of Doc Rivers. Then, reports from earlier this week indicated that they will bring in Daryl Morey, immediately giving their front office a boost in the form of a respected executive who is willing to do whatever it takes to win, even if it means getting creative. If there is anyone who can figure out a way to get the team out of the mess in which it finds itself, it is Morey, and while Rivers has shown flaws as a coach, he is building out a staff that can compensate for those as he focuses on managing a locker room that never seemed cohesive in 2020.

Whether or not this all works out remains to be seen. Philly’s cap sheet mess is well known, but they still have some assets to work with should Morey want to explore big shakeups immediately — interesting young players like Matisse Thybulle and Shake Milton, plenty of second-round picks and the Nets’ first-round selection this year — but the team still has an uphill battle ahead of it. At the very least, Morey and Rivers give them two things they did not previously have: Experienced NBA decision-makers who know what to do with talent and how to make it all fit.

Explaining how Rivers and his staff — which will include respected names like Sam Cassell, David Joerger, and longtime Pacers assistant Dan Burke — fits into this equation is easy enough. While Brown did a good job at the helm, Philly needed a new set of eyes to look at things. Rivers and Joerger both have gobs of head coaching experience, Cassell could be a head coach in the league right now, and Burke is one of the best assistants in the NBA, particularly when it comes to coaching up a defense. Rivers may not be a perfect coach, but he’s assembling one of the best and deepest staffs in the league. On top of all of that, if Harris is going to be a core piece of what they do moving forward (and that’s up to Morey), they brought in the coach under whom he had the best season of his career.