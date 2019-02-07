Report: The Magic Have Traded For Markelle Fultz

Getty Image

The Markelle Fultz era in Philadelphia has reached its conclusion. The Sixers, which have been active in the lead-up to the trade deadline, have shipped the former No. 1 overall pick to the Orlando Magic in exchange for a package including one player and a pair of draft picks. The initial word of Fultz being traded came via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Orlando is trading for Markelle Fultz, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

Soon after, Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer came through with the package: Jonathon Simmons, a first-round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and a second-round pick from the Cleveland Cavaliers. The package was confirmed soon after by Wojnarowski and Shams Charania of The Athletic.