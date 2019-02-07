Report: The Magic Have Traded For Markelle Fultz

Associate Editor
02.07.19

Getty Image

The Markelle Fultz era in Philadelphia has reached its conclusion. The Sixers, which have been active in the lead-up to the trade deadline, have shipped the former No. 1 overall pick to the Orlando Magic in exchange for a package including one player and a pair of draft picks. The initial word of Fultz being traded came via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Soon after, Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer came through with the package: Jonathon Simmons, a first-round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and a second-round pick from the Cleveland Cavaliers. The package was confirmed soon after by Wojnarowski and Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSMarkelle FultzORLANDO MAGICPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Listen To This

The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

02.07.19 3 hours ago
These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

02.06.19 1 day ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.05.19 2 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

02.05.19 2 days ago 28 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.04.19 3 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP