Earlier this week, Skip Bayless sent out a tweet that caught Kevin Durant‘s attention. After Durant registered a triple-double in 48 minutes to lead the shorthanded Brooklyn Nets to a win over the Toronto Raptors, Bayless tweeted that he’s the best player in the world and asked, in what must be a contractual thing at this point, “You watch, Bron?” In response, Durant tweeted the following:

I really don’t like u https://t.co/CdTs4ZReko — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 15, 2021

There almost certainly was absolutely nothing more to this that Kevin Durant saying he did not like someone, but nevertheless, it got turned into content on Undisputed on Thursday morning. Bayless issued up a response to Durant in which he straight up had a meltdown and tried to read very deeply into a tweet that was nothing more than just KD saying something that lacked ambiguity.

“Kevin Durant has tried to do this to me several times before, dating back to 2012,” Bayless said, referencing another time Durant called him out on Twitter. “And this time, I’m sorry Kevin, I’m not gonna take your bait, I’m not gonna fall into the trap you want me to fall into, because this is what you need and what you want.”

Bayless went on to claim that Durant is in the midst of a “weird strategy” that is “Jordan-esque” in which he “constantly fabricated beefs with rival players and coaches that didn’t even exist to whip himself into a competitive frenzy before games,” which he believes Durant is doing, only with Bayless and media members acting as opposing players and coaches.

“I dare say, I dare you to find anybody in the media who, since 2006, have supported, and backed, and loved Kevin Durant more than I have,” Bayless said. “…I say nothing negative about him besides the off the court, bizarre, strange social media behavior which is completely beneath his dignity, because he is the thinnest-skinned superstar I’ve ever seen. But the reason I don’t condemn him for it is because he uses that, weirdly, to fuel himself in the biggest of games, and on the biggest of stages.”

There’s some more stuff in here about how “Kevin can’t stand that … he hates that I love him too much” that you can watch in the video.