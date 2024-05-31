Luka Doncic is one of the NBA’s best players when it comes to ripping an opposing team’s heart out on a big stage. There have been some pretty prominent examples in the past of Doncic finding a level that no one else in the league can reach when the Dallas Mavericks really need it — just ask the Phoenix Suns, as Doncic famously once walked into their building and ended their season in a Game 7 with an absolutely stunning performance.

While it’s not happening in a Game 7, Doncic painted his latest masterpiece on Thursday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game took place in Target Center, and a win would mean that Dallas would move on to the NBA Finals. As such, Doncic had 25 at halftime, the Mavs went into the locker room with a 29 point lead, and everyone in the building was just totally deflated. In fact, Doncic got to use the second half of the game getting into it with fans, namely this one guy who appeared to call him a crybaby.

Luka Doncic is serving every heckler pic.twitter.com/aoTEZRIVSZ — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 31, 2024

Well, Doncic finished a layup through traffic and drew a foul, and right after, he turned to the guy and had something to say. Sitting in front of the heckler was none other than Snoop Dogg, who thought Luka tearing into some dude was absolutely hilarious.

"Yeah! Who's crying, motherf*cker!" Luka Doncic to Snoop Dogg after the and-1 🤣pic.twitter.com/kkzdXAGfua — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 31, 2024

Different angle of Luka Doncic talking trash to Snoop Dogg 😳pic.twitter.com/LavtMiV4kT https://t.co/Pn4hVabYLx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 31, 2024

Doncic wasn’t going at Snoop here, but boy, it would’ve been something if he did.