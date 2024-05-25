Only two wins stand between the Dallas Mavericks and a berth in the NBA Finals. Despite trailing by as many as 18 points in Game 2 of their Western Conference Finals road game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas chipped away in the second half and were able to pick up a 109-108 win thanks to some late heroics by Luka Doncic, who drilled a stepback three with three seconds left over Rudy Gobert to secure the win.

Right after he made the jumper, Doncic, uh, had some stuff to get off his chest to the Defensive Player of the Year, as he let Gobert know his thoughts about whether or not he could guard him. (Spoiler: Luka Doncic does not think Rudy Gobert can guard him.)

“Motherf*cker! You can’t f*cking guard me!”- Luka Doncic to Rudy Gobert 😳 pic.twitter.com/qV2AsJTOPW — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 25, 2024

Doncic discussed his game-winner on Inside the NBA after the game, and expressed his surprise that the Wolves let Gobert get switched onto him. And then, Doncic went into his postgame interview with the media, where he decided to have a little fun and tell everyone that he didn’t actually say this to Gobert. Instead, he claims, he had a little something to say in Slovenian.

Q: "So he can't effin guard you, huh?"

Luka: "I didn't say that… I was speaking Slovenian" pic.twitter.com/MOwgHbAxKC — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) May 25, 2024

Normally lying to the media is a bad thing, but this is a bit of an exception because it’s both very silly, and also, clearly a lie.