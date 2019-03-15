Soulja Boy Won’t Perform At The Clippers Game After He Was Arrested For Violating His Probation

03.15.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

 

Friday night’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Chicago Bulls at Staples Center is a quietly important one for the home squad, as the Clippers are pushing to make the postseason and have to pick up wins over already-eliminated teams like the Bulls. For an added bonus to the L.A. fans who will be in attendance to watch their team try and get their 40th win of the year, Soulja Boy is planned to perform at halftime.

There’s just one problem: Soulja Boy was arrested on Friday morning for probation violation after the authorities searched his house and found ammunition. While TMZ originally reported that Soulja Boy sounded like he planned on performing at the game, the Clippers have other ideas.

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Soulja Boy’s performance at Friday’s game has been canceled.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers
TAGSLos Angeles Clipperssoulja boy
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP