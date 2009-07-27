Sources: Nate Robinson To Stay In New York

#New York Knicks
07.27.09 9 years ago 9 Comments

Nate Robinson decided he didn’t want eat souvlaki every day and rejected a two-year, $10 million offer from the Greek basketball club Olympiakos. Instead of playing overseas, many media outlets are confirming that Nate The Great will stay in New York by signing a one-year contract for about $5 million.

This is a win-win situation for both the Knicks and Robinson. For the Knicks, their main concern is having cap space in 2010 and with this deal, they will conveniently have Robinson off the books for 2010 when they pursue LeBron and their other free agent targets. For Robinson, he gets to stay in the Big Apple where he is already a fan-favorite and continue to play in a system that he thrives in. Under Coach D’Antoni, Robinson’s numbers increased all across the board and if he can improve on that again this season, he will be an even more attractive free agent in 2010.

Source: New York Times

