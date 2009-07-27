Sources: Nate Robinson To Stay In New York

Nate Robinson decided he didn’t want eat souvlaki every day and rejected a two-year, $10 million offer from the Greek basketball club Olympiakos. Instead of playing overseas, many media outlets are confirming that Nate The Great will stay in New York by signing a one-year contract for about $5 million.
This is a win-win situation for both the Knicks and Robinson. For the Knicks, their main concern is having cap space in 2010 and with this deal, they will conveniently have Robinson off the books for 2010 when they pursue LeBron and their other free agent targets. For Robinson, he gets to stay in the Big Apple where he is already a fan-favorite and continue to play in a system that he thrives in. Under Coach D’Antoni, Robinson’s numbers increased all across the board and if he can improve on that again this season, he will be an even more attractive free agent in 2010.
Source: New York Times
Get money Lil’ Fiddy!
Too many good free agents in 2010
If he becomes an all-star they’ll have no choice but to pay him big dollars come 2010. Win-win.
I hope he does well. WHEN I get to see him play, I actually enjoy him playing. He sticks to the plays, distributes doesnt necessarily looks for his own numbers, decent playmaker and scorer.
Knicks fans, is he always like this? If he’s consistent like that then good for the fans and the Knicks.
Nice move for NY and Nate. Get it this year and next year will be nice for the kid too. Specially if he wins dunk contest again.
David Lee should do the same…continue to inflate your stats, put up big numbers for consecutive years and then be unrestricted next year but wait maybe he’s afraid that with Curry back and another young big he’s not gonna get those same numbers so he wants the money now (says something about a guy’s character)
So he’ll eat burgers every day then? Ignorance!
Let’s not forget his string of big games at the end of the year.
Good money for Nate.Now all he gotta do is step it up a notch or two this season and up his value for next year.