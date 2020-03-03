The New York Knicks are wrapped up in their latest weird saga due to an incident with superfan Spike Lee. According to a video captured at some point during Monday night’s game against the Houston Rockets, Lee got into a heated exchange with team personnel on his way into the arena. He eventually got to his courtside seat and watched some ball, but despite that, it was only the beginning of some drama between the franchise and its most prominent supporter.

Lee went onto ESPN’s First Take and railed against the Knicks’ owner, James Dolan, saying he’s being “harassed and I don’t know why.” In response, New York released a statement for reasons that no one totally understands, one that included a picture of the entrance and a photo of Dolan and Lee shaking hands.

Now, Lee is going back on the offensive, speaking to Sopan Deb of the New York Times over the phone about the statement. Lee did not mince his words, saying the statement the team issued was a “lie” and calling the franchise “the laughingstock of the league.”

NEW: Spike Lee is on the phone with me right now calling this statement a lie. — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) March 3, 2020

Lee says that at halftime, he told Dolan that he was never told that there was a new policy about entering the arena. Dolan said "very rudely," according to Lee – "Now, you know." — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) March 3, 2020

"Whats laughable is how the Knicks are the laughingstock of the league in sports. That's what's fucking laughable." – Spike Lee — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) March 3, 2020

Lee then mentioned an incident involving him not being allowed to exit that Howard Stern was allowed to use, then continued to say the team’s statement lied about him being told to go through another entrance.

Lee says a month ago he was at a game, he saw Howard Stern leave through a particular exit – he tried to leave through the same way. Security wouldn't let him. — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) March 3, 2020

Lee says "on my mother's grave," that he has never been told not to come in through the entrance at the center of the dispute. — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) March 3, 2020

Lee asking why they have ticket scanners at the 'employee entrance' if they don't let people in through there who aren't employees. (He says his ticket was scanned on the way in.) — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) March 3, 2020

"Anything the Knicks say, it’s going to be a lie. I challenge you to get the answers. I want Madison Square Garden to produce an email before I arrived at the Garden yesterday saying, 'Mr. Lee, you could no longer use the employee entrance."…."It never happened." — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) March 3, 2020

Also, the Nets have apparently reached out to Lee, but as Reggie Miller has probably learned, Lee’s going to stay a Knicks fan even if he has some gripes with the organization right now.

OMG: "I'll tell you one thing. I heard from the Brooklyn Nets." Lee says he gave away his tickets for this year already. (He's not changing allegiances though.) — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) March 3, 2020

The entire saga is fascinating, because you would imagine after the Charles Oakley debacle from last year, people who call the shots of these sorts of things in the Knicks organization would realize that absolutely nothing can come from someone beloved by the team’s fans. Instead, this is happening, and if all the stuff with Oakley taught us anything, it’s that this may go on for some time.