Steph Curry became the NBA’s all-time leading three-point shooter on Tuesday night during the Golden State Warriors’ 105-96 win over the New York Knicks. During the game’s first quarter, Curry knocked down a pair of triples to give him 2,974 in his prolific career, which moved him ahead of Ray Allen and into sole possession of first place on the list.

Because the game took place at Madison Square Garden, well-documented Knicks fan Spike Lee was in attendance to experience history, and it seemed like he had a pretty good time … well, until the Warriors started making it clear the home team wasn’t going to win.

someone check on spike lee

Anyway! After the game, Curry spent some time talking with the TNT crew, and a really excellent moment occurred when Allen and Reggie Miller — who had the record until Allen broke it in 2011 — presented Curry with jerseys. But while the interview was happening, just off camera, Lee did his best to get a picture of Curry, and man, did he go all-out to get the exact angle that he wanted.

Lee is one of the most creative people of the last 50 years, so there is certainly something good that is going to come from this. At the very least, the effort he put into this deserves a good end product.