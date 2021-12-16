Stan Van Gundy is back in the broadcast booth. After spending one year as the head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, Van Gundy is back with Turner, where he calls games for TNT and generally does a pretty good job breaking down the stuff that we see happen in a basketball game. Really, no complaints here, Stan, keep it up, my guy.

Moving on: Let’s talk mayonnaise. Van Gundy went onto The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on Thursday and was asked about mayo. More specifically, he was asked whether or not he finds it disgusting, and SVG made clear that he’s a huge fan of the stuff.

“Mayonnaise is the number one condiment.” – @realStanVG while discussing the versatility that has sparked his never ending passion for mayonnaise.

cc: @DukesMayoBowl pic.twitter.com/9wK27fIGHr — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) December 16, 2021

“Oh no no no no no,” Van Gundy said. “No, no. That is the number one condiment. Like, if you can only have one condiment, and all the others are gonna disappear from earth, and there will be no other condiments, you gotta go with mayonnaise.”

I’ll be honest: I disagree, more of a honey mustard fan myself, but I respect the passion Van Gundy has for the subject. He went on to give another mayo-based take that involves one of his favorite mayo applications.

“Here’s the thing, little known,” Van Gundy said. “Now I will, by choice, put mustard on a hot dog. But, but, mayonnaise works on a hot dog, too.”

Candidly, never heard of this one, although I do suppose I have had hot dogs with mayo-based cole slaw on them and they were good, so at least there’s that. Anyway Stan, if you are reading this and you ever want a place where you can rattle off some food takes, get in touch. (This offer also applies to Jeff.)