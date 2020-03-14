One of the measures that has been mentioned to try and keep people safe during the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States is school closures. There is reason to believe that children are not as nearly as high of risk as adults for some of the worst potential outcomes for this virus, but they can still carry it. As such, schools across the country, particularly in areas impacted the most by coronavirus, have been shutting down for weeks on end.

There are, of course, unintended consequences from doing this. Some children rely on schools as a place to get meals every day, and taking that away from them means there are kids who run the risk of going hungry in the event they cannot go to school. It’s an absolutely grotesque reality about the United States, and in response, the Curry family wants to do what they can to make life easier on the children who might find themselves in this situation in the coming days.

Steph and Ayesha Curry put a video on Twitter in which they discussed schools in the Oakland Unified School District shutting down — it was announced on Friday that schools will close as a precautionary measure for the time being. To help those that will be impacted, the Currys made a donation to the Alameda County Community Food Bank and encouraged others to do the same.

Oakland is closing schools bc of COVID-19. We support this decision but are concerned a/b the 18,000+ kids that rely on school for 2+ meals daily. @eatlearnplay is donating to @ACCFB to ensure every child has access to the food they need. Join us & donate https://t.co/nDqF7OoO0Z pic.twitter.com/nFp0w1eFqH — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 14, 2020

“We wanna intercede on behalf of the kids that rely on the daily services and try to help any way we can,” Steph said.

“The statistics are really staggering,” Ayesha said. “Eighteen thousand kids rely on at least two meals a day from the school system, and we wanna make sure that we rally around everyone and ensure that these kids are not wondering where their next meal is coming from, and that the parents who — some are still having to go to work, worrying about their kids’ logistics — we just wanna make sure there’s one less thing to worry about. So we’re asking with you to rally with us.”

