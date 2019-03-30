Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors lost a thriller in overtime under some strange circumstances on Friday night, and they had no problem with placing the blame squarely on the officials that worked their contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Warriors thought they had the chance to win on what could have been a four-point play after Kevin Durant made a three to tie the game. The call didn’t come, however, and when Curry later tied it on a last-second three in overtime, he and some of his teammates celebrated by pointing and laughing at the official on the baseline near center court.

Curry was the one who led the way mocking an official after making a game-tying three late in overtime. But the inbound play that followed for the Timberwolves with half a second left resulted in a foul call against Durant that the Warriors were furious about. Steve Kerr was adamant it wasn’t a foul, and Curry was among his players that were upset about the decision.