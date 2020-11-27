Steph Curry is no stranger to pressure. He helped lead the Golden State Warriors to five straight Finals appearances and has played in some of the biggest games of the decade. In the playoffs, teams tend to live and die by every possession, and one seemingly tiny mistake can make the difference between winning a title or going home empty-handed.

Curry has experienced both. He’s been on a team that overcame a 3-1 deficit, as well as one that infamously blew one against the Cleveland Cavaliers. In each case, it’s difficult for us mere mortals to comprehend the type of stress that comes with those scenarios and the mental fortitude required to perform at a high level amid all the tension.

Still, Curry claims it’s nothing compared to how nervous he gets when it comes to his other favorite pastime and having to face off against pro golfers. On Friday, Curry will participate in “The Match: Champions for Change,” a charity golf tournament featuring Charles Barkley, Peyton Manning, and Phil Mickelson. Ahead of that tournament, Curry talked about how he gets rattled when teeing off against real golf pros.

Via Adam Kramer of Bleacher Report:

“I’ve played in NBA Finals, I’ve played in world championships and played with Team USA,” Curry says. “I’ve played in a lot of big games. There is no comparison to how nervous I was on the first tee, standing there with other professionals, trying to compete.”

The event starts at 3 p.m. ET on TNT at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Arizona and will feature Curry paired up with Manning against Barkley and Mickelson, with Andre Iguodala joining the announcing booth. The proceeds will reportedly go primarily to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

