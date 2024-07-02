The Golden State Warriors championship core is no more, as Klay Thompson is headed to Dallas in a sign-and-trade after 13 years in the Bay.

Thompson, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green represented the Warriors homegrown trio that won four championships together, altering the franchise’s trajectory, turning them from a perennially mediocre squad into a model franchise that was a constant threat to win it all. Thompson and Curry were particularly close, as The Splash Brothers became the most formidable shooting tandem in NBA history. Their ability to bomb away from deep gave the Warriors a dynamic that no team could ever quite match, and at the peak of their powers, they wrecked havoc on opposing defenses with the way they flew around off the ball and forced defenses to stretch their efforts well beyond the arc.

Curry has been quiet this summer, letting the Warriors handle their business, but a day after news broke of Klay’s departure to Dallas, Steph unloaded a ton of photos of the Splash Bros (and Draymond) onto his Instagram story as he was clearly processing the news and remembering the great times they shared together in the Bay.

It's really over 💔

Steph posts pics on his IG Story. No words just memories. pic.twitter.com/ObX8rhOeut — chano (@chanodesigns) July 2, 2024

Steph finished off his lengthy story by posting a message to Klay, thanking him for everything and closing with “Splash Bros 4 life my guy.”