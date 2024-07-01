The Splash Bros era with the Golden State Warriors is officially over. After days of speculation that Klay Thompson was preparing to leave the team in free agency, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the future Hall of Fame inductee is on his way to the Dallas Mavericks on a 3-year deal worth $50 million. Woj also noted that Thompson is joining the Mavs via a sign-and-trade that also includes the Charlotte Hornets.

BREAKING: Free agent Klay Thompson plans to join the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $50M deal with a player option, sources tell ESPN. Thompson ends his historic Warriors run as part of a multi-team sign-and-trade that’ll also send Josh Green to Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/4GJ5hR3H5o — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2024

Multiple sources confirmed Wojnarowski’s reporting.

Klay Thompson intends to join the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/cIdrTpkVYb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2024

Free agent guard Klay Thompson has reached an agreement to join the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $50M deal that will require a sign-and-trade, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/jK1efg4VyH — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2024

The Mavericks outlast the Lakers to win the Klay Race. Klay Thompson accepts the expected three-year deal we've been reporting on since Friday and Dallas is sending Josh Green to Charlotte to ensure it'll be a $50 million pact. Thompson, Naji Marshall to replace Derrick Jones… https://t.co/rXFO8csuf5 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 1, 2024

The catch is that, according to Chris Haynes, the Warriors and Mavs are still trying to work out the details of this deal, and that there is still some work that needs to be done on that front.

Golden State is still working through details with Dallas and I’m told “a deal is not close” at this point. https://t.co/WIXYraqQmA — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2024

Thompson has spent his entire professional career as a member of the Warriors — the franchise took him with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft — and has been a gigantic part of the four teams that have gone on to win an NBA championship. Much was made of the fact that Thompson and Golden State’s front office could not agree to an extension for months leading up to the start of free agency, and in the weeks leading up to the start of the new league year, reports began to indicate that Thompson was more seriously considering a change in scenery, as the relationship between himself and the Warriors was no longer salvageable.

It was reported in the lead-up to free agency that the Warriors were preparing to lose Thompson, with the Mavericks joining both Los Angeles teams as potential suitors — the Lakers, in particular, were linked strongly to Thompson, as LeBron James was reportedly willing to take a pay cut if it helped bring him on board.

While injuries and Father Time have both began to catch up with Thompson, he is still a very good shooter who competes on the defensive end of the floor. Thompson averaged 17.9 points in 29.7 minutes per game while connecting on 38.7 percent of his threes and a league-best 92.7 percent of his attempts from the free throw line.