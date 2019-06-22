Steph Curry Revealed The ‘Only Regret’ He Has From His NBA Career

Getty Image

Steph Curry has accomplished a whole lot during his NBA career. The Golden State Warriors star has a pair of MVP awards, three championship rings, and has played a major role in influencing the way a generation of young basketball players play the game with his transcendent ability to shoot from behind the arc.

Like all of us, though, Curry hasn’t been perfect. There have been moments in his career that we can all point to where, despite his brilliance on the basketball court, he wasn’t quite good enough, with the obvious examples being the two times he has lost in the NBA Finals.

Still, there’s only one moment in his entire career that Curry regrets, and it just happens to come from one of those losses in the Finals. Curry recently spoke to Sopan Deb of the New York Times and let it be known that there’s a moment from the 2016 NBA Finals he wants back, and it has nothing to do with his decision to pull up from deep instead of taking Kevin Love off the bounce in the game’s final minute.

“The only regret I do have is the behind-the-back pass I threw in 2016 in Game 7,” Curry told Deb. “That’s literally the only regret I have in terms of how I’ve played, and that comes with wins and losses, right? I’m cool.”

The pass came with a little more than five minutes left in the game. On the ensuing possession, LeBron James hit a triple that put the Cleveland Cavaliers up by two, and of course, the Cavs would go onto win the first championship in franchise history. An obviously exhausted Curry had a rough Game 7 on the whole — he scored 17 points on 6-for-19 shooting and went 4-for-14 from three — but as he said, there’s only one moment from that night that he wants back.