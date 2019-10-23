Steph Curry Responded To Michael Jordan Saying He’s Not A Hall Of Famer Yet

Steph Curry has done a whole lot during his NBA career. He’s a multi-time champion, a two-time league MVP, and perhaps the greatest shooter that basketball has ever seen. Despite all of this, Michael Jordan ruffled some feathers when he told TODAY that he does not believe Curry is a Hall of Famer yet.

There have been a few interpretations of this. Magic Johnson, who is an expert on this, posited that Jordan, who owns the Charlotte Hornets, did not want to be fined for commenting on someone who plays for another team. Others took it literally, with Jordan merely remarking that Curry has not been enshrined in Springfield yet. As for Curry, he decided not to take what Jordan had to say personally.

Matt Welty of Full Size Run chatted with the Warriors star, who wasn’t phased by Jordan’s view on where he sits historically.

“I think I’m good, but then I’m never complacent,” Curry said, per Complex. “I know I have more to prove to myself. When you hear a guy like that who’s the greatest of all time, it’s kind of funny. Since we’ve been on this stage, we’ve heard a lot of retired guys chiming in on this generation of basketball player and evaluating talent and saying their generation was better and all that. It’s a great conversation for the fans to get in on. I know I’m in good shape for that, but I still have a lot to prove to myself.”

Curry wasn’t the only Warrior who was asked about this. The Dubs just happened to be coached by one of Jordan’s old teammates in Chicago, so Steve Kerr was able to provide some perspective on this subject. He opted, unsurprisingly, to crack a joke.

Steve Kerr on Michael Jordan saying Steph Curry isn’t a Hall of Famer (yet). “I think Michael has his own version of the Hall of Fame. It’s in his own head, whatever that is, then that’s what it is.” 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/f96zudHONx — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) October 22, 2019

There’s only one way to settle this: Curry and Jordan have to play 1-on-1 sometime soon. This would accomplish nothing, but it’d be fun to watch, at least.

