It’s official: No one in NBA history has made more three-pointers than Wardell Stephen Curry II. On Tuesday night in Madison Square Garden, Curry and the Golden State Warriors took on the New York Knicks with the two-time league MVP needing a pair of triples to have 2,974 makes in his career, which would snap the record held by legendary marksman Ray Allen.

It took less than five minutes for him to get there. Curry hit one from logo range early on in the game, and with 7:33 left on the clock, a relocation triple that dang near scraped the scoreboard at MSG made him the all-time record holder. After a Kevon Looney foul and a Steve Kerr timeout, Curry got some time to bask in his achievement while the crowd gave him a standing ovation. This included running over to where Allen was seated courtside and giving him a lengthy hug.

Steph celebrates the moment with Ray Allen 🤝 pic.twitter.com/4Nmbyvmy7O — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 15, 2021

Unsurprisingly, the first person to go over to Curry after he hit the triple was longtime teammate Draymond Green.

The Steph Curry record breaking 3 in MSG. An extended hug with Draymond Green after. pic.twitter.com/ONHtS9L50z — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 15, 2021

Allen and Green weren’t the only members of the NBA family who celebrated Curry’s achievement, as a number of current players — including his younger brother, Seth — took to Twitter to celebrate the greatest shooter to ever live.

Just landed in Dallas to see @StephenCurry30 broke the record and to make it even doper he did it in the GARDEN!! WOW CONGRATS BROTHER!! INCREDIBLE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 15, 2021

History 💦💦💦💦 — Terrence Ross (@TerrenceRoss) December 15, 2021

bang! the official 3 god! @StephenCurry30 — Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) December 15, 2021

Congrats my guy @StephenCurry30 🐐🐐🐐 — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) December 15, 2021

This is crazy man.. literally a GAME CHANGER! Wow!!! Congrats @StephenCurry30 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 15, 2021