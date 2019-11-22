Steph Curry And Will Arnett Are Producing A Basketball Sitcom For Fox

Things haven’t exactly gone as planned for the Golden State Warriors this season. Even with Klay Thompson’s injury, they hoped to at least remain competitive in the West and vie for a playoff spot. Instead, things quickly went off the rails when Steph Curry broke his hand and was ruled out for several months, and the remaining roster has not fared well since then.

On a more positive note, Curry has a lot more free time, which he is apparently devoting to his burgeoning production company, Unanimous Media. The company has several projects in the works, including feature-length films and documentaries, along with a YouTube series.

Now, Curry is reportedly teaming up with Will Arnett to co-produce a new sitcom for Fox about a retired basketball player, though to clarify, Curry’s involvement is strictly behind the scenes, as is Arnett’s.

Via Leslie Goldberg of The Hollywood Reporter:

The Second Half takes a humorous look at a retired NBA player who moves back home to Charlotte, buys a car wash and struggles to reconnect with his father, daughter, ex-girlfriend and childhood best friend. He starts to realize that when it comes to the game of life, he’s going to need a lot more practice. Sean Clements (Making History, The Grinder, United We Fall) will write the script and exec produce alongside Arnett and his Electric Avenue topper, Marc Forman; Curry, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Jenelle Lindsay of Curry’s Unanimous Media, Tim Mcauliffe (Last Man on Earth) and Peter Principato of Artists First will all exec produce.

Curry’s mini-golf competition show “Holey Moley” was recently picked up for a second season by ABC, and according to Variety, he is reportedly in development with John Legend’s media company for another basketball drama called “Signing Day.” For Arnett, let’s just hope that the guy in the $10,000 suit hasn’t made a huge mistake with this. If so, there’s always money in the banana stand.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)