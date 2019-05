Stephen A. Smith is a man of the people. And he knows that sometimes you have to give the people what they want, even if it’s at your own expense.

ESPN’s most talkative media personalities found himself the target of the latest Snapchat filter craze, as people took video of him talking about, well, anything and made him sound like a baby. The results, predictably, were hilarious.

Alright yea the baby filter was made for Stephen A Smith rants😂 pic.twitter.com/hgmnPB7ZiD — Dylan (@Dylangonzalez21) May 21, 2019

Soon, everyone was making Stephen A. Baby videos.