There are a few highly-anticipated events happening in Las Vegas on Saturday. One is a pair of semifinal matchups in the second-annual NBA Cup, which will put the Atlanta Hawks against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Oklahoma City Thunder against the Houston Rockets. The other is a shooting competition between the (presumably) best free throw shooter on Inside the NBA, Kenny Smith, and noted guy who has worked with Lethal Shooter in the past, Stephen A. Smith.

As it turns out, Kenny got a bit complacent in all of this. The pair of Smiths went head-to-head on TNT, and Stephen A. was able to come out on top, 3-1, because Kenny thought it’d be fun to do the entire thing while shooting with his left hand.

Was there another competition after it ended? You bet. Was it Shaquille O’Neal vs. Stephen A. in a contest to see who could hit a three-pointer first? Once again, you bet. And was it a glorious disaster where both guys looked horrible letting it fly from deep, with Stephen A. coming out on top and getting a big hug from Charles Barkley after it all ended? Well, you’ve probably caught onto how I am leading you on in this graf by now, but yes.

Here’s hoping we get more stuff like this when ESPN starts airing Inside during the 2025-26 season, because this is some absolutely spectacular television.