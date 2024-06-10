Jason Kidd busted out the mind games before Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals. Kidd, whose Dallas Mavericks find themselves in an 0-1 hole in the series, went into why he believes Jaylen Brown and not Jayson Tatum is the best player on the Boston Celtics. It’s a bit of a strange issue in Boston, because while there’s never seemed to be any disagreement that Tatum is the best player on the team, there have been plenty of people for years who have tried to drive a wedge between the pair, going as far as to say they need to be broken up if the team wants to win a ring.

This came up during NBA Countdown on Sunday night before the game, which led to former Golden State Warriors executive and current ESPN analyst Bob Myers talking about how “we tear teams apart more than we ever have.” This included Myers awkwardly taking a bit of a swipe at Stephen A. Smith, as he essentially accused him of doing this.

"We tear teams apart more than we ever have, maybe on purpose, maybe that guy down there (pointing at Stephen A. Smith)." – Bob Myers "Not me. Not me. That's social media, not me." – SAS 😬 pic.twitter.com/rb1XTouQDJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 9, 2024

“Not me,” Smith said in the very serious voice he tends to use when he’s upset about something. “Not me. Not me. That’s social media, that’s not me.”

It’s always interesting to see what does and does not get under Smith’s skin with this stuff, and it sure does seem that Myers touched a nerve with this one.