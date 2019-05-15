ESPN

Zion Williamson will be a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, barring something completely unforeseen taking place between now and draft night in July.

The Pelicans stunningly won the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night, as they and the Grizzlies leapt into the top two picks, while the Knicks dropped to third, Lakers jumped to fourth, and the Cavs and Suns fell to fifth and sixth respectively. The chaos of lottery night sent fans in New Orleans into jubilation, knowing they’ll still have a fun team to watch even with an Anthony Davis trade looming.

It also left Knicks fans in a pit of despair once again, along with other plenty of other fan bases — including the Hawks, who were one number away from landing the top pick and Zion seemed to maybe want to go to Atlanta. Knicks fans though, who have had horrid draft lottery luck since 1985, were in the worst place and no one was louder in their disappointment than Stephen A. Smith, who went on Get Up! on Wednesday morning and put on an absolute show.