As reports of the Los Angeles Lakers dysfunction spread like wildfire Tuesday morning, one of the franchise’s most iconic members is reportedly very unhappy that his name has been dragged into the drama that is currently consuming the once-proud franchise.

Kobe Bryant’s name comes up multiple times in Baxter Holmes’ ESPN story on the chaos that’s enveloped the Lakers organization, all in ties to general manager Rob Pelinka. First, there’s a callback to how many times Pelinka referenced Bryant, the man he represented as an agent for nearly two decades, during his introductory press conference. Then, and most notably, Holmes relays an anecdote of the time Pelinka almost certainly fabricated a story about organizing a dinner between Bryant and Heath Ledger after Bryant watched The Dark Knight, a movie that came out six months after Ledger’s death.

On First Take Tuesday morning, Stephen A. Smith said the former Lakers star was not in a good mood after seeing himself pop up in the scathing story.