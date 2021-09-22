A number of fake trades involving Ben Simmons have been thrown around in recent months. Some, like deals that could send him to a place like Minnesota or Sacramento, seem to match up with the team’s desire to make a move happen, even if the exact players don’t seem to match up with what those teams are eager to offer. Others, like deals that could send Simmons to Golden State, appear to mostly be speculation, to the point that Warriors owner Joe Lacob mostly shot down the idea of bringing him on board.

Now, a new deal has popped up in the rumor mill by way of ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. On Wednesday’s episode of First Take, Smith threw out that a trade between the Sixers and the Brooklyn Nets “could have happened,” and that it would have involved sending Kyrie Irving to Philly for Simmons. The catch: Kevin Durant apparently intervened and made sure this was taken off the table entirely.

Stephen A Smith just said the Nets would have traded Kyrie Irving for Ben Simmons but Kevin Durant is the one who said no, not GM Sean Marks. pic.twitter.com/aYYG76qbyT — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) September 22, 2021

“Kyrie could’ve ended up in Philly,” Smith said. “Sean Marks couldn’t do that cause KD wasn’t having it. KD wasn’t having it. KD like, ‘Kyrie ain’t going no damn place.’ Let me tell you something right now: Philadelphia might’ve said no, but I assure you, I assure you, if it were not for Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets would be interested in making that deal.”

There’s an argument to be made that the Nets doing their due diligence on a potential Irving trade makes sense because he can decline his player option after this season and become a free agent, but Marks has made clear that he anticipates Irving (and, for that matter, James Harden) will join Durant in putting pen to paper on a contract extension prior to the start of training camp. Brooklyn has more of a defined core than just about any other team in the league, and it’s exceedingly hard to see them break it up any time soon as they prepare to enter this season as championship favorites.