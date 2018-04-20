Steph Curry Will Return To Practice For The Warriors On Saturday

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry
04.20.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors are looking for a sweep against the San Antonio Spurs after another convincing win in San Antonio on Thursday night. They got even better news about their superstar guard on Friday.

Steph Curry has missed the entire postseason thus far, even if he may not be necessary to beat the Spurs. But the Warriors want him back in the lineup, and after a season filled with knee and leg injuries his status has been up in the air for some time.

Curry was reevaluated a week after his three-week evaluation for his sprained MCL on Friday. The result, according to ESPN’s Chris Haynes, is a return to practice on Saturday.

