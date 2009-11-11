Stephen Curry Trying to Survive in Toxic Warriors World

There’s a must-read story in today’s New York Times about Stephen Curry‘s less-than-ideal start to his NBA career.
It’s not so much that Steph is struggling on the court – he’s doing pretty well and working through the same things the same things all rookies struggle with in their first year. It’s life off the court, life with his teammates, and life existing in the massive debacle that is the Golden State Warriors that has proven to be the most difficult to deal with.
Some “highlights” of the article:
On the tough relationship he has with Monta Ellis
In their season opener against Houston, the Warriors (2-4) were trailing by 3 points in the final seconds when Curry grabbed the rebound of a teammate’s missed 3. Ellis was open on the wing, and clamoring for the ball, but Curry was not sure he had time to make the pass.
After a moment’s hesitation, Curry made a layup to make the Warriors’ margin of defeat a point, and walked off the court with Ellis glaring at him. During a recent show on KNBR-AM, the Warriors’ flagship radio station, callers said that Ellis, when he brings the ball upcourt, seldom passes to Curry.
The loneliness of NBA life with a dysfunctional franchise
The days can stretch interminably without the routine of college to fill the hours away from the basketball court.
“You get bored a little bit, especially if you’re in an unfamiliar setting,” Curry said, adding, “For me, not knowing where to go and what things to do kind of caught me off guard at first.”
With nowhere else to go, he lingered in the weight room after practices and did extra lifting.
“Just trying to find something to keep myself occupied so I don’t go crazy sitting in my apartment all day,” he said.
At 6 feet 3 inches and 185 pounds, Curry needs to bulk up, but not that way. The coaching staff placed him on a strict lifting schedule after his arms became so fatigued that it adversely affected his shot.
Navigating his new life has become easier in some respects. One of Curry’s friends from home, Chris Strachan, moved in with him “so I don’t have to go home to an empty apartment,” he said. He bought a GPS unit for his Mercedes-Benz sport utility vehicle and has used it to find his bearings on the Bay Area’s web of freeways.
Steph is a genuinely good guy and should be a very good player in the League for a very long time, but you have to wonder what type of effect this toxic environment will have on him long-term. Luckily, he seems to have a good head on his shoulders – hopefully he can survive until the Warriors eventually fix themselves.
Check out the NY Times article HERE.
At least he has the ultimate source of NBA stability, coach Don Nelson, to help with the adjustment.
Cough.
The article trusts what KNBR callers have to say? I listen to those shows sometimes. Those people are idiots. Monta passes the ball to him when he should. People are looking for tension between the two that just isn’t there. So ridiculous how Monta is a villain all the sudden.
And that last play at the end of the first game Monta didn’t glare at Steph. He stormed off the court looking pissed. They did just lose the home opener.
Curry needs to drive to the basket more. Curry needs to be more agressive and hog the ball. Of course the Warriors “veterans” (Jackson & Monta) wouldn’t be able to stand it. Ahh, to be a Warriros fan! Lottery, here we come.
i dont care what anyone says.. ellis sucks. hes got a twisted image about himself if you ask me. hes overrated. and hes getting overpaid too.
monta ellis had it right tho. shouldn’t be two guards on the floor that are that small. at least not starting together. but ellis is the one who should be outta there. cant play d and doesn’t pass well. currys d is suspect.. but at least he can pass. and his passing will only get better
warriors need to trade ellis and jackson asap. find another good passer/perimeter defender. that way someone can set up better looks for curry.
He’ll survive.. im really impressed with his game for some reason.. i like his poise.. and the J is already sweet..
And Monta wouldnt have gotten that shot off in time.. Monta just feeling the jealousy cuz he knows if Curry performs well Monta becomes expendable.. u could be droppin 20&10 every night but the moment u become expendable the Warriors will trade u lol
Monta got a lot of nerves too.. what has he done since his SURPRISE rookie year?? all i see is hella tats.. WACK..
Lol @ 1..
pray for the kid.. pray for him lol
The Warriors need to trade Ellis and Jackson the Warriors should start Curry and Morrow together.
I honestly feel bad for him – Nellie is a coach who could give a crap, look what happened to C Webb when he went out there, hell even Chris Mullin was miserable when he was drafted there. GS is a place you go to rot, not grow or succeed.
He would have been perfect in New York, damn shame he was never able to get out there somehow.
Hear me out.
Trade Monta Ellis to Dallas for Josh Howard.
Trade Jackson to charlotte for Tysos Chandler
Waive, buyout, trade JUST get rid of Maggete
Build the team around Curry, Randolph, Beidrins with Curry playing 40 min per game
@wifey: you forgot fire don nelson…
Monte doesn’t pass to anyone, he’s not biased against Curry
Hit up the asian clubs in the bay area, lotta hotties to keep yourself occupied.
Poor Kid. While other young cats are being spoiled in their rookie seasons so that they can develop well yet still played like shit (GREG ODEN, HOLLA!!), this guy plays for Don Nelson yet still puts up decent numbers.
i feel bad for this guy- goes from being the man at davidson to having no friends in GS- so much so that hes so bored that hes excessively working out to his detriment
@Wifey – neither Dallas nor Charlotte would ever do those deals man. Never.
Why would Dallas give up Howard when they have a Terry on the bench and title aspirations (they’re on drugs, but that’s what they’re saying…)
Charlotte wouldn’t do the deal for the opposite reasons. They’re so far away from contending that you have to keep the young center and already have enough undersized guards. Also, Larry Brown’s head would explode if he had to coach Monta.
@ 15:
Larry Brown already coached AI. I think he’s a bigger dumbass than Ellis.
Ive watched a cpuple of Warrior games this year and i honestly think thats its Don Nelson and a couple of bad seeds (Maggette, Monta and Jackson) who are screwing things up.
Fire Nelson, trade Monta, Jackson and Maggette and get some big bodies who can defend. Give minuts to Curry and Randolph and let them develop.