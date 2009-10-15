Stephen Jackson: “I’m Not A Fan Of Kobe”

“I’m not a fan of Kobe. I’m not somebody who looks up to him. I’m a grown man myself. So when I go out there and play the game, I play the game.”
While most NBA two guards won’t come out and say it as publicly, I believe they’d agree with Stephen Jackson. Because as any competitor knows, to truly be the best you can’t be afraid of anybody.
Think about an NBA film session. When Ray Allen is watching tape and looking over assignments for the Lakers game, is he thinking, “But Kobe is the MVP.” No. While he certainly understands the task at hand, Ray can appreciate someone else’s skills and talent but isn’t going to be wearing a KB24 jersey when he’s playing pickup.
This summer when I was in Chicago for a photo shoot with O.J. Mayo, I asked him about how Kobe has always been his favorite player, but how things changed once he got to the League.
“He was my favorite, this is until I went up against him,” said Mayo. “I can only appreciate his game now. We’re all fighting for the same thing.”
If you ask me, Mayo couldn’t have said it better. Whether it’s a victory, a playoff berth, a championship or a contract, there’s only 30 starting two guards in the NBA and thousands more that are trying to take their job. So once you’ve made it, it’s every man for himself. (re: Iverson crossing MJ)
“I feel like I’m just as good as him,” says Jackson. “I might not get the publicity or notoriety he gets, but I feel like I can play with anybody in the NBA any given night.”
And while 99 out of 100 people would beg to differ and say that the Mamba would put the player formerly known as Capt. Jack in the hyperbolic chamber of doom, Jackson has a point. He should feel like he’s just as good as him. If I was his teammate, I’d be telling him that before the game, during the game and after the game. Because if you hit the floor with a lack of confidence, a guy like Kobe will eat you alive.
What do you think? If you were a competitor in the NBA, would you be a fan of Kobe?
Source: Oakland Tribune
I think it’s like the same thing when you ahve a friend that plays for the opposing team. It’s cool to hang out and joke off the court but once were facing each other your my worst enemy. So it’s cool to be a fan every other game except when going up against them. On another note whether you believe your as good as Kobe in your own head doesn’t make it true. In fact it kind of adds to the fact that people think he’s flipped his wig….LOL See what playing for Nellie can do to you.
This is a non-article to be honest, and you explained why yourself. Every player shouldn’t fear or “be a fan” of another player if they want to compete against them.
SJack is a fucking headcase though, I would take a one armed Kobe over him, him saying that he feels he’s just as good as Kobe is just him talking crazy and proving he has lost all touch with reality. Him whining about making millions of millions of dollars for being a fucking retard is just more proof.
I’d be a fan of his is I was on his team… look at Ron Artest.. He’s a Kobe fan but when he’s playing against him he would rip off his head if he had to stop him from scoring
Sounds like a perfect player for the Cavs… maybe even the Celtics or Nuggets. We all know he was a fit with the Spurs.
And its 99,999,999 out of 1,000,000 people and not 99 out of 100.
Dammit. Too many 9’s. lol
I’d Julious Hodge him right in the sack during warm ups to let him know it’s really not a game and i’m coming for your head. That includes anyone else who is considered better than me in the NBA. I’d go right for their throat just to make them respect me.
Does Kobe even know who Stephen Jackson is?
I agree with S.Jax, FUCK KOBE
dime there you guys go again crediting ignorance, ofcourse nobody in the L should be saying there a fan of Kobes when they play him every night.I think the top tiers stars get to a point where they can appreciate another players greatness because they know they are great themselves(ie Bron,D-Wade,Melo)all going on record saying Kobe is the best in they L but when they face him they go at him with no fear like they feel there better than him but for Stephen Jackson who is know where on any of these guys levels to go out there and say that, that’s just ignorant and this statement”I feel like I’m just as good as him,”made by Stephen Jackson is really ignorant because everybody including him knows that’s just not true…I’m going to go cliche nike ad on this one and say Kobes better is better than Stephen Jackson’s better and most of the time that’s what it comes down to in the L,Kobe performing at his best and 95% of the league performing at there best, Kobe wins,his better is just that much better…stop talking Stephen and go out there and get baked by Kobe like you always do.
He’s definitely a better teammate than Kobe (he may want out, but he’s never ratted out a teammate.) And yes, EVERY GUY IN THE LEAGUE should think they’re the best. That’s why I was ok w/ Pierce’s (obviously wrong) comments about being the best in the world. If you don’t think that, you’re done before you ever start…
I respect Jack, he’s honest. Rather then just say what looks right, he speaks his mind which I give him credit for. I don’t think he slandering Kobe in any way, and like others have said, off the court, you can be whatever, but when you get on the court to play, you can’t be afraid of anyone, if you are, you might as well not play.when you are playing amongst the best, you need to believe you are the best, not in an arrogant manner, rather its having the confidence that you are at equal with your peers. Thats why all these guys are in the league, they can compete with one another.
you would agree with Jax George W Kush Sr…you would agree with a guy who went WWE style into the crowd at the palace for dousing his teammate with a MGD…both of you guys are irrelevant and ignorance drives your every move and obviously the Kush is driving that statement. Why Stephen Jackson is being quoted behooves me
S Jack is a little emotional right now…
Neither am I.
celts fan, don’t you get it? None of the guys who actually are viewed by the majority of the league and fans as the best ever feel the need to go before the media an proclaim to the world,”i’m the best in the L” that’s a loser statement. Kobe’s never did,MJ never did,Magic never,Bird never did,Kareem never did they just went out there and played like they were the best.You guys are confussing confidence with sheer ignorance and tough talk.Pierce looked really ignorant saying that because 95% of the league and fans don’t believe that just like they don’t believe Stephen Jackson,less talk more action.One NBA finals MVP and roughly 3 all nba first team selections doesn’t make Pierces proclamation of being the best great or prophetic it makes it the public statement ignorant.
exactly life-P those are mutterings of an emotional dude. One thing to think that another thing to go before
the media and say that when we all know no matter how hard he plays Kobe is better than him.It’s like gravity you don’t have to agree with it but if you jump off a 12 story building the law of gravity says you will hit the ground and die a miserable death.Kobe would be Stephan Jackson’s law of Gravity in this case and everytime he faces Kobe he takes that 12 story leap of arrogance only to hit the ground…everytime I see Kobe play this dude he embarrases him,more playing less talking stephen.Well done is better than well said.
The only reason this fool is pissed off at Kobe cause he just got crossed over the other day in a preseason game and was so pissed off he got beat like a little school girl that he picked up 5 fouls in a minute and a T. His own coach send his ass to the back like the little school girl he is. Live with it aint no big deal Jack, after its Kobe and not some guy with no name.
is it stephen jackson’s time of the month already?
@douglas
Jack-one avg like 20-5-5 last year. How much more “well done” can he do? He’s maxing his potiential. And it seems like you are upset with his comments because you just don’t respect him as a man/player.
Dime is not giving credit to his ignorance, they are just asking a question to start a convo about what would you think in S.Jacks (or any starting 2guard) situation. The lead on the article was misleading, but that’s every article on this website lol. Once you read the article, you realize all Jack is saying is he’s not scared of anyone/Kobe.
the comments made by Kevin & boofrog or the only response this qoute by Stephen Jackson should be receiving,you got guys in here big upping this cat for going before the media and sounding ignorant,when not one time has this dude ever out bested Kobe.
Live with it Jack, you know you wish to be like Kobe. You just cant because you are a little crybaby. Instead of talking trash in the media or trying to fight on the court you could just play the game of Basketball and show the world what you made of, just like the other day when you got sent to the back by your daddy Nelson,you could have tried to outplay Kobe, plain and simple no talking bullshit just playing like you say you can. You made a big deal out of it and wanted to be thrown out because you know, I know and the whole world knows you cant even do half the stuff Kobe does in your dreams.
Chicagorilla” And it seems like you are upset with his comments because you just don’t respect him as a man/player”that’s exactly what i’m saying and if you read my whole blog,I’m saying that doesn’t need to be said publicly especially if your Stephen Jackson and never made one allstar or all nba team.You need to continue working Jax.I’m saying it’s better if he doesn’t say that and goes out and plays Kobe like he’s not scared of him, to date he’s won no battles against kobe.Kobe doesn’t have to go on record saying he’s not scared of Bron or D-Wade, he just goes out there and plays against them like he’s not scared of them,puts up numbers and wins games.Be a professional Jax keep your mouth shut,avoid slugging hard working and good paying fans and step your game up.
Wow – jock much DC? You just compared Kobe to gravity…It BEHOOVES me (proper usage) to point out that while Kobe is undoubtedly the second best player in the league, he does it with plenty of discreetly dirty tactics (See Rockets v. Lakers playoffs ’09)and while he may be a better player on the floor than Jax, you have to surround him with a bunch of ass kissers who are willing to play the game Kobe’s way, otherwise he’s the biggest damn baby in the game. So dude’s a little delusional saying he’s as good, but why you’re bullying every poster who has something negative to say about Bryant baffles / mystifies / amuses (but not behooves)me. Fuck him, the Lakers, and message board bullies….
Peace
S-JACK QUIT SMOKIN DUDE. WHY DON’T YOU GO SHOT A GUN OUTSIDE A STRIP CLUB OR GET IN A FIGHT WITH A FAN YOU LOSER. YOU ARE ONLY IN THE SAME BASKETBALL LEAGUE AS KOBE YOU ARE NO WHERE NEAR HIS LEVEL. I SERIOUSLY HATE THIS CHUCKER.
Yeah Sacto-J, you probably still think the world is flat..I have no response for passion garnered by ignorance,Kobe the 2nd best player? I see actually where your going and it’s not anywhere that makes any logical sense.Your hate for Kobe is the reason for the foolish comments your making find another as foolish as you like a…say…like Ian.He should do, both of you guys sound like you could have a pretty decent Kobe bashing session where you throw out silly comments like Kevin Durant is better than Kobe and it would make perfect sense in your irrational little minds…Facts are facts i’m a fan of the game and it just so happens Kobe is the best in the game hands down no one close to this guy in the L as far as stats,accomplishments,rings go.Please refer to all greats who’ve gone on record saying he’s the best in the L MJ,Magic,Bird,Drexler,Isaiah Thomas,Hakeem Olajuwon and resist your urge to be ignorant…btw all the greats had dirty moves in the arsenal…that means nothing Sacto-J..fallback you fool.
Sacto-J i’m sure your this dimunitive,bitter,little man sweating behind a computer in your moms basement but that’s no reason for you to try to bang on me over a blog forum.It’s not my fault you didn’t graduate from highschool..Lighten up tough guy, it is a blog forum,it baffles / mystifies / amuses me how people could be so tough sitting behind a computer screen.
we are talking about a preseason game, right?
and kobe will play with his mind ALL season. because that’s what kobe does. and if the other player (ron artest, jackson) then so be it. it doesn’t affect kobe one little bit.
* and if the other player (ron, jackson) go CRAZY, the so be it. *
So being a fan of another player makes you scared of him? I didn’t realize the terms were interchangeable. This is an article attempting to start something between two players and hopefully spark some type of rivalry. I think that you can be both a fan of another player and still be challenged to try to beat him. I don’t think being a fan makes you scared of this person.
It’s also good to be confident as a player. What else was he supposed to say? “I’m just not that good” ?????
I could believe I to, am better than Kobe – but then I’d play him and start crying.
exactly rlf, these guys (sacto-j)getting real gassed up for no reason.
Send a memo to Kobe — Please let S-Jack suck your dick!
Douglas the Hyprocrite. Calling others out for being an internet tough guy, when his ignorant ass is the one acting all e-thug on a forum board. Hope they dont revoke your library card and deny your internet access. Ignorant forum troll.
SJack must be doing something right, he has a lot of people who are hanging off his jock like he cums chocolate. Just the fact that everything this retard says is in an article somewhere says something about his jock warmers.
The only funny thing SJack has ever done or said is hunting down Leprechauns when he was in Mobile, AL:
[www.youtube.com]
He apparently isn’t a fan of leprechauns either.
Hey doc, fuck you.
I bet he does feel like hes better than Kobe before every game..
Then he go out and shoots 3-15 and misses 8 3’s..
Lol but like someone said look at RonRon.. almost chunked ’em with Kobe during the playoffs and is now back to being buddies.. Put Stephen Jackson on the Lakers and im sure he’d love Kobe and DEFER..
@ Chicagorilla.. No way he avgs that on a contender.. Nellies system is “put up your #’s but lose every game”
I wonder what does s-jack thinks about ron-ron?
@12 Douglas,
I dont think behoove means what you think it means… Maybe you meant befuddle..
Memo to Captain Jack,
First and foremost you have to earn the right to take a swing at the greatest player in the world right now.
Stay in your shoes, play a full season without making a total ass of yourself, sacrifice for the sake of your team, and just ball up dude!
He and his comments are trash at this point
Richie rich gets it, probably because unlike DC he graduated high school. Notorious – agreed! To DC – you’re not even imaginative enough to come up with decent disses. You basically stated all the facts about yourself (minus the Kobe dick sucking) and put my name in place of yours. You might be munching Kobe’s short and curlies, but I am here to tell you this – at this point in time, Kobe is the 2nd best baller in the L PERIOD. He may have more accomplishments (and you sure can list them out extensively for an illiterate troll, IMPRESSIVE!) but he’s also going to be on the decline physically and statistically for the rest of his career. 2nd best Baller from this point forward, and there’s nothing wrong with being a #2, so don’t behoove yourself up about it. Just enjoy the ride Mr. Buss is giving him while he fades out, and remember – you can use those short and curlies for floss after your done eating….
I knew this would bring all the Kobe dickriders out in full force.S Jack aint say shit wrong.His confidence is sky high and thats why he plays ball for millions for a living and yall comment.But he’s a loser.lol.Yall some funny dudes that would try to catch S Jacks sneaks if he threw them in the stands.I know one thing.Bron,KG,and Timmy better fight to get this man on they team.Especially Bron.
He’d defer all day Lakeshow.But he dont play for LA so Fuck LA and everybody on that team.Thats how a REAL BALLER is trained to think.And u cant make the L without confidence.U tell a NBA player they cant do something they’ll bet the house they can.
He dont act like these fake fucks in the league that says whatever that old conservative white people and black people who got some money so they turn into uncle toms want him to say.And the black people love him for it.And everybody that calls him a loser is just crazy,because his loser ass will buy ya bitch and send her back with a gaping asshole.
Notorious? do I know you? acting tough I think your a Sacto-J imposture who just changed there alias.i’m talking facts,no tough talk,i’m all business, no need for the tough talk.
well said, doc. well played, sir
thanks richie rich,you’ve met your citation quota for today you grammar cop. Notorious,Sacto-J,Richie Rich,Control yall cats are hilarious.Excuse me you all are hilarious.LOL.
DC – the only thing diminutive about me is my patience for bullshit, which is all that comes out of your head. Get Kobe’s junk out of your mouth, get a decent line / take / insult (your choice,) get your momma to spell check it for you, and then maybe you’ll start to make sense…
Doc,was that necessary?come on boss we talking basketball not about dude having more bucks than a bunch of dime bloggers of course he does.Uncle Tom?because cats aren’t going out there running there mouth and are just letting there games do the talking…hardly.The best players in the L are the ones that aren’t making comments like Jax…Please stop confussing keeping it REAL…with keeping it REAL stupid…there is a difference. We are talking about the Stephen Jackson right? The cat that slugged a fan because he threw a slurpee at his teammate?LMAO…man please..no one with half a brain is listening to anything Jackson is saying and taking it seriously…lol.
Sacto-J…your patience can’t be dimunitive…but it can be short…your stature,however,can be both dimunitive and short…this is probably true…grow up…figuratively and literally Sacto-J.
Doc,control yall always bringing down the class of the forum,real inappropriate comments about cats gender preferences,yall got alot of issues.Seems like yall can’t have a difference of opinion with someone without the obscenities..real caveman like.
Yeah well thats how i talk.U always answer first so it must not be that bad.I say whats in my heart.And thats the whole point.U NOT SUPPOSE TO TAKE IT SERIOUS.But its the whole LA on here calling him Losers and crazy because he said he aint a fan of Kobe and think he can bust his ass.So take ya own advice pimp.And hell yeah its uncle toms all throught sports.Players and media.And dudes like S Jack dont conform so he gets put in the loser category by dudes who wish they were him.Why when he do something good they dont talk about it.Because they can give 2 shits about making him look good.He aint say shit wrong and no ball player Kobe included would disagree.