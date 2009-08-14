Stephon Marbury: “I smoke marijuana. Yep.”

I’m probably in the minority, but I don’t think Stephon Marbury eating Vaseline on-camera was THAT bad. While it’s become the definitive “crazy” moment of Steph’s summer-long campaign to end his NBA career and get himself a reality show, we’ve all got old-school home remedies we learned from our grandmas or aunts or moms that would probably look crazy if we did it on the Internet.

But if there was a chance that one NBA GM was willing to overlook the Vaseline thing and perhaps give Steph a chance to play, it’s definitely gone now. After videos surfaced of him smoking weed on-camera, Steph responded:

“I smoke marijuana … yep … you saw me,” Steph said. “I’m not under contract … I smoke weed occasionally. … I’m not driving … I’m following the rules.”

What’s the difference between this and Josh Howard‘s weed admission? Howard is still a borderline All-Star caliber player who was under contract when he decided to be honest. Steph is an aging player with a bad reputation already who doesn’t have a job right now.

Is Steph ever going to play in the NBA again?

