Stephon Marbury: “I smoke marijuana. Yep.”

I’m probably in the minority, but I don’t think Stephon Marbury eating Vaseline on-camera was THAT bad. While it’s become the definitive “crazy” moment of Steph’s summer-long campaign to end his NBA career and get himself a reality show, we’ve all got old-school home remedies we learned from our grandmas or aunts or moms that would probably look crazy if we did it on the Internet.
But if there was a chance that one NBA GM was willing to overlook the Vaseline thing and perhaps give Steph a chance to play, it’s definitely gone now. After videos surfaced of him smoking weed on-camera, Steph responded:
“I smoke marijuana … yep … you saw me,” Steph said. “I’m not under contract … I smoke weed occasionally. … I’m not driving … I’m following the rules.”
What’s the difference between this and Josh Howard‘s weed admission? Howard is still a borderline All-Star caliber player who was under contract when he decided to be honest. Steph is an aging player with a bad reputation already who doesn’t have a job right now.
Is Steph ever going to play in the NBA again?
I know you don’t smoke weed, I know this; but I’m gonna get you high today, ’cause it’s Friday; you ain’t got no job… and you ain’t got shit to do.
the vasaline was never a big deal to me, my mother-in-law always uses Vicks rub down the hatch for a sore throat…
I dont think Steph really cares about a shot at another team, he handles his cash better than some athletes and he’s made many many millions…
Plenty of players in the NBA smoke beleive it. Helps with aches and pains not to mention stress. But unless you come to Cali you probably smoking that dirt weed.
Hahaha somehow I think this is actually the LEAST shocking thing Starbury has ever said.
Nope! Nada! Zero! Them NBA days are done! Finished! Fin! Ain’t nobody in the L checking for him. He might as well try to get with them overseas squads or get back to his playground hustle cause certified checks are over…unless he actually does get the reality show.
As far as home remedies. Well that to me is part of why they are called “HOME” remedies lol. You get stuff from home and do it in the privacy of your home. You don’t invite people in to see you eating Vaseline, wrapping socks around your neck or putting butter on your elbows or chocolate sauce…wait that is another situation.
Steph know he needs to be seen to be remembered. But I just wish he would let us forget at this point.
One of the greatest movie quotes ever @ Ashlov.
I think he knows he’s done and just stopped caring.
I’m not surprised
It aint just weed he smokin bruh. he has some hash or dust in there somewhere… I aint beat.
i bet he’s used to that sour diesel and purple kush. But when he doesn’t have a job this season he’ll settle for that mid grade and have to deal with all those dam seeds. Dam it Starbury u know u done fucked up right? U know u done fucked up right?? lol .
And this is my all-time NBA weed smokers starting line up:
C – Rasheed Wallace (Starting over Roy Tarpley)
PF – Chris Webber ( Starting overZach Randolph)
SF – Lamar Odom ( Starting overJosh Howard)
SG – Steven Jackson ( Starting overJR Smith)
PG – Stephon Marbury ( Starting overMookie Blaylock)
Nah he’s done after that. Doesn’t he know smoking weed is ILLEGAL. no matter if you’re under contract or not?
It’s not in Cali…Come to GS Steph.
@JHUSTLE
6th Man: Cliff Robinson
starbury=burn-outbury!!! his days are done! see ya…nice knowin ya…now good bye!!! take your 15 dollar trash kix and get lost!!! nice to know ya!!! see ya!
Since when did Cali become the home of the best weed?
Bol wont hold another NBA job EVER. In any fashion. Not even sellin T-Shirts in local arenas. He’s a wrap…
Yo remember when Robert Parrish got caught with like a forest full of weed??? Lol, The Chief… I wonder how come he never went to jail for that
Don’t forget Sam Perkins back in the day..brotha always looked budded..by the way when in LA Starbury smokes Purple Cush..trust me….
@ JHustle
benchwarmer: Eddy curry, munchies all day
His NBA days are over. Even if some team wanted to give him a shot for the minimum, Stern would probably intervene to keep the company image cleaner.
The really stupid thing on Marbury’s part is that if any cop/dea/etc. wants to, they can use this against him. It’s not evidence yet, because he could just be lying, but it’s enough to get a warrant to search his place and see what he has. He basically just invited them in.
Jhustle, dont forget about Damon Stoudamire at pg :) Back in my days of “youthful indescretion,” the Blazers were my favorite squad. Just thought it was perfect how two stoners played for a team called the Blazers!
Yoooo, The Chief never got arrested because he got caught in Boston. Winning a couple of chips for Beantown will let a lot of sh*t slide in those parts. I bet if Larry Bird pulled any of the crap Stephen Jackson and Jamal Tinsley did, everyone in Boston probably looked the other way, since he’s “Basketball Jesus” over there.
overseas looks…. hmmmmmmm
does the Netherlands (Amsterdam) have a fiba team???
@ Baby Huey
Since when did we NOT have the best herb??
@ DIME
Its a wrap.. like someone said up there.. i think he knows he done in the NBA and dont care nemore..
@LB – you beat me to it. Damon HAS TO start on the all burners team. Not only was he w/ Sheed for the “we done smoked it all up” incident, but he also once tried to sneak some tree through an airport metal detecter IN TINFOIL! A truly epic career of smoking.
@prof tx – last I heard steph was staying in Boston all summer. If true, he’s good cuz the great politicians in Boston decriminalized it last year for the state. Def earned my vote in 2010.
I never liked Marbury, but now that I know hes a fellow stoner. hes alright in my book.
oh, and the best weed is in Canada
@ JHUSTLE – you gotta get J-dubs (AKA white chocolate) on that squad fo sho, and you could put Beasley, Chalmers and D.Arthur on the practice squad.
@Baby Huey – Tell me that was sarcasm. Northern Cali is host to the “emerald triangle” (maybe Phil Jax can relate,) which produces a majority percentage of the country’s stock. You can go to places here and pick from a menu. You can go to Oaksterdam in Oakland where they have a weed college (no lie.) Don’t be mad ‘cuz you’ve been smoking hay all this time. Just pay us a visit…
@ Sacto_J….Yeah Buddy you know what’s up cause you stay out here huh!!! I’m not knockin Canada’s bud but we just as famous dog!!! The terminator even trying to tax it out here to save the deficit.
50% of the nba smokes bud but 99% are smart enough not to say it publicly
“…I’m following the rules.”
lol……damn, Steph.
Who the coach of the All-Weeded team?
Don Nelson – he gotta be on somethin the way he been givin out minutes. He just gets blazed and forgets that he got players on the bench…
If Amsterdam has a pro bball team, Steph would be the perfect import…
“If you aint smoking weed because you got a good job, then by all means make your paper, but if you aint got no job and you aint smoking weed, then i don’t know what the fuck you are doing”
I thought everyone smoked weed
@j hustle-not at all.The all time weed smoking team is.Kareem,Barkley,Bron,MJ,Magic.We aint gonna fuck the game up like they all dont smoke.They people too.
@chief youngblood
sure, its just that no one announces it to possible employers
Smoking hay? Give me a break, I had my weed confiscated in Cali and the people that took it thought it was laced with PCP or something because it was completely covered in crystal goodness….Oregon home grown
I’m a Starbury fan thick and thin
The vasoline wasn’t really the out-there part to me. It was more when he broke down weeping uncontrollably on camera. That’s what made it look like he has severe emotional issues and not fit for the league anymore.
As for Steph doing drugs, I couldn’t care less. But the man needs to see a shrink or something.
bit of weed never hurt anyone. chris bosh looks like he smokes crack though…
lol chris bosh look like he smoke carck…but neways lets put it this way, iverson is having a hard time findin a job. BYE BYE STEPH…funny thing is Im from NY and I liked em…But hes fuckin up right now..i wanted to see him win for once on another team, but i guess i can still dream about it…im out like his career and sanity
All NBA players should be required to smoke weed before every game. That would be entertaining.
I wonder why they never report all the good things he does on camera? I watch his webshow, he does plenty of good deeds but never gets any credit for it because the media only reports what they want to report.
A lot of players do smoke it no doubt but for steph to come out and just say that wont run very highly on the basketball minds running teams. . . No GM is gonna wanna guy whose making a fool of himself like steph is. . . Vaseline wasn’t bad but crying shannagins was pretty annoying. . . it’s entertainment for fans, but for GMs it’s another reason to say the guys an idiot. . . And oh yeah whats this “the devils doing it” Shut up steph and take responsibilities for your own actions instead of talking about redemption and all that. . . Real ppl who wanna be redeamed keep it to themselves and not share it with the world because spirituality is personal not something shared with the world u phony!
YOU DON’T BURN ON CAMERA DUMMY! There’s at least reasonable doubt with Howard, no actual evidence!
the new Barry Bonds, trying feverishly to avoid getting a contract by being a dick.
Well, Steph sucks anyway…. but so what if he smokes bud???? Seriously, so what???
oh yeah, lots of nba players do smoke weed, but u dont admit it on camera. I hope steph is done with basketball, bc with these last antics (the vasaline and weed) certainly killed it.
This guy needs help, this is no longer about basketball, this is about the rest of his life…his kids lives and everyone else who loves or cares about him!!!
I would rather buy a 20 bag of weed than buy a pair of Starburys
I think Marbury wud make more money selling weed, cuz if it gets u as fucked up as he is nowadays, I wanna hit lololol