Steve Ballmer is worth more money than most humans can ever even begin to comprehend. As such, Ballmer, back in 2014 decided to use his vast wealth to buy the Los Angeles Clippers. This has had a major impact on basketball, but it’s also played a major role in letting basketball fans know that Steve Ballmer is … let’s call it animated.

Ballmer was part of the Clippers contingent that met with the media on Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles, where the team introduced its two newest additions, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. But before that could formally happen, Ballmer took the mic, and because he is who he is, he immediately turned things up to 11.