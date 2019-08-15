Getty Image

DeMarcus Cousins suffered another devastating injury this week, as tests on Thursday revealed the Lakers center had torn his ACL in his left knee.

It’s the third major injury suffered by Cousins in the last two years, starting with the ruptured achilles that derailed his tremendous season in New Orleans in January of 2018. After battling back from that injury, which kept him from getting the max deal in free agency he almost assuredly would’ve received if healthy, he played well for the Warriors in their playoff push, only to tear his quad in the first round.

He returned for the Finals and while clearly not the same player, Cousins had flashes of brilliance that helped Golden State to a pair of wins. Now, he is in danger of missing another full year after his knee injury. His coach last season with the Warriors, Steve Kerr, spoke with reporters at Team USA camp in Los Angeles on Thursday and lamented Cousins having to deal with yet another devastating injury, saying he was really hopeful this would be a year for Cousins to be healthy and show what he can still do.