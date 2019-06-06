Getty Image

The Raptors won Game 3, 123-109, as they jumped on top of the shorthanded Warriors early. Despite a tremendous performance from Steph Curry, Golden State never was able to mount a real run.

Klay Thompson’s absence after being called a gametime decision with his hamstring strain put a serious damper on the Warriors chances in the game, as his presence was missed significantly on both ends of the floor. While his offensive impact is big, Golden State seemed the most lost on defense, struggling to contain the Raptors wing players.

Game 4 is the first of the series to be played after only one day off, which is unfortunate for the Warriors given their need for time to let injuries heal. Still, Steve Kerr told Tim Kawakami of The Athletic that he expects Klay to play on Friday night, while Kevin Durant’s status is still up in the air.