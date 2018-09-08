Steve Nash Delivered An Uplifting Message For Today’s Youth During His Basketball Hall Of Fame Speech

09.08.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

On Friday evening, the Basketball Hall of Fame welcomed a 13-member class with its annual induction ceremony. Headliners in the proceedings included Grant Hill, Jason Kidd and Steve Nash. And while the night was memorable in a number of ways — including some notable fashion choices — Nash stole the show with his induction speech.

He discussed his upbringing and introduction to basketball, including a late arrival to the sport and the influence of Michael Jordan.

Later, he had a special message for Dirk Nowitzki and Michael Finley from his time in Dallas.

Around The Web

TAGSBasketball Hall Of FameSTEVE NASH

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

09.07.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.05.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 week ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP