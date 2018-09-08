On Friday evening, the Basketball Hall of Fame welcomed a 13-member class with its annual induction ceremony. Headliners in the proceedings included Grant Hill, Jason Kidd and Steve Nash. And while the night was memorable in a number of ways — including some notable fashion choices — Nash stole the show with his induction speech.
He discussed his upbringing and introduction to basketball, including a late arrival to the sport and the influence of Michael Jordan.
Later, he had a special message for Dirk Nowitzki and Michael Finley from his time in Dallas.
Join The Discussion: Log In With