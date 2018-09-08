Twitter Went Nuts When Don Nelson Showed Up At The Hall Of Fame Looking Nearly Unrecognizable

Legendary NBA coach Don Nelson has mostly remained out of the spotlight since his retirement from basketball. By his own accounts, he leads a pretty quiet life these days on his farm in Maui where he grows weed and hangs out with Woody Harrelson and Willie Nelson. No, really. That’s what he does.

But Nellie was coaxed out of his hermitage so he could attend the annual Naismith Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Springfield on Friday night, where he would be on hand to help honor one of his former players, Steve Nash, who joins the ranks of fellow inductees Jason Kidd, Grant Hill, and many others for their enshrinement.

So it came as a little bit of a shock when he showed up looking, to put it mildly, nearly unrecognizable to the man we remember stalking the sidelines for the Mavs and Warriors during his day.

