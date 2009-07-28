Steve Nash’s New Social Networking Site

Steve Nash is in the process of promoting his newest business, a social networking website for athletes. Unfortunately for him, I don’t think his project will be a hit.
This was taken from his Twitter feed this morning:
“on the road in nyc promoting my great new sports social networking platform designed to make you better. check it out: http://www.makeitpro.com”
After some exploring, it is indeed a nicely designed social networking website but it is practically a Facebook replica. The site doesn’t bring anything that Facebook doesn’t or can’t provide for its users besides the network being targeted towards athletes. I can’t see this website becoming a success unless Nash could get all of his athlete friends to sign up and make an account.
Even with a beg from Nash, I don’t see that happening as most athletes who use the internet are already on Twitter which is the simplest social networking platform available. Everyone would love to be the brains behind the next Facebook or Twitter, but not many ever will.
Do you guys have any ideas for the next hit social networking website?
No, but I have an idea for a dating site for bald men.. Called “Baldsingles.com”. Bald guys need love too, and a lot of chicks are feelin them! haha
NASHTY.com
Ain’tmykid.com … perfect for athletes trying to get together and figure out if the baby is really theirs. No baby mommas allowed. It can provide forums where athletes can discuss topics ranging from “that bitch knows it ain’t mine” to “I don’t even remember boning that chick”.
Supersoakthathoe.net
It’s for teenagers only.
We will discuss all of Soljaboi’s material and learn to speak in his native tongue Imsofukinretarded
,
Lil Wayne’s collection especially the new joint “I wish I could f^k every girl” with the little kid in the video singing the words
Drake and how his time spent ACTING on nickelodeon that shaped his thug/playa ways will be a primary subject
Gucci man and this top lip that never moves will have its on section
Jim Jones and the blinged out Turban he plans on wearing to compliment his Muslim lady influenced scarf
It will be a site like no other….whats that… BET/MTV already beat me to it. Dammit!
…Unfortunately for Jeff Chen, I don’t think his columns will be any hits…When I read Dime columns I read the article first before I look who wrote it so I am unbiased towards the contents. JC, take this as constructive aight? Keep chugging, maybe one day…
lol @ gorilla….
Spot on…
jzsmoove lol that was cold.
Hahahahaha! Chicagorilla droppin’ knowledge… jzsmoove cold as ice…
“it’s easier to throw rocks at a house than to build one” – it’s slow season for bball news for everyone!
Yep, Shaq has something new called The Payer Player. It’s not competition for facebook, myspace, twitter, etc. It allows a person to be on all there social sites at the same time whether you are on the Net or not, and you can get paid from it, check it out [www.thepayerplayer.com]
LMAO. Might be slow season for BBall but it’s open season on JC?
The reason most dudes do the socializing and networking thing is because it is one more way for us to find a way to get fuckin laid.
Good call shi!tfaced!
Can Nash’s website allow me to go onto a girls profile and specifically look for Spring Break photo albums so I might be able to get a nice bikini pic?
Nice one, Simon. Exactly what I had in mind.
Just came from one of those university off campus bars myself so I’m a bit buzzed and so into college girls right now. LOL.
barely-illegal.com
It just needs to be set up in a state or country where you don’t have to worry about getting in trouble with the law even if the chics are barely 18. LOL.
damn. i’m fresh out. you guys can take it from here…
I also have a social networking site but it’s for swapping games, movies, bball stuff, anything really. Check it out at [www.commuto.com].
Maybe I need to hit up Nash as my partner to get some free publicity.
Partner up with Nash and get some chics and I’ll be in before you can say eyeballin’.
Social networking is a key “ingredient” to a business. Although it just recently become popular from the past 5 years or so, it has definitely changed the way business run things now.
Keep the good info coming.
Dr. Dave Hale
Internet Marketing Professor
[www.drdavehaleonline.com]
More info on the new MakeItPro site here: [bit.ly]
Steve your site looks good, remember to keep it simple.
Twitter’s good, facebook’s good… but I disagree with you Jeff; for folks who are passionate about certain things niche social marketing is the way to go. I think Steve Nash’s site [www.makeitpro.com] is well done and offers alot of information to those passionate about sports that they could not find in the general social networking sites. [A little shameless pitch for pet lovers check out [www.yapstar.com%5D]