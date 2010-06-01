Steve Nash’s New Nickname Is…

The people have spoken. After tons of official entries and lots of back and forth in the comments section of the site to give Steve Nash a new nickname, it really came down to three potential winners. The first was sh!tfaced‘s entry of “Stone Cold” Steve Nash, followed by GM‘s entry of “Nashional Treasure” and lastly LakeShow84‘s entry of “Stevie Wonder.”
So who won?
Steve’s new nickname is “Stone Cold” Steve Nash!
Nashional Treasure made a late push after it looked like it would be between Stevie Wonder and “Stone Cold.” Nash may have bowed out of the Playoffs earlier than a lot of people hoped, but his Duncan-induced one-eyed performance against the Spurs will be remembered for a long time. So congratulations to sh!tfaced, who will be receiving the best Steve Nash t-shirt ever produced.
What do you think? Not agree? What is the best nickname for Steve Nash?
booooo. since when are we giving nicknames to players that are already taken?
congrats! the only thing that i had a lil bit of problem is that most of them were not original.
Amare looks like Mr. Potato Head.
what no “stevie Franchise”? Steve “national treasure” was pretty cool. But dang, steve austin and stevie wonder are both still alive!
Congrats sh!tfaced!!!!!
Dude. Can I get one of those shirts? If so, can someone email me about the info or links to purchase it?
Three Stacks says:
Amare looks like Mr. Potato Head.
That is the truth, man! Is he in Toy Story 3? Those goggles that he’s wearing don’t help either!
“Stone Cold” Steve Nash is tight, but a better nickname is:
Steve “The Canadian Dude With Stringy Hair, Crooked Nose, and Broke Eyeball Who Plays Soccer In The Off-Season and Deserves 25-Percent Of Amare’s Next Deal” Nash
Then again, I’m not one for brevity.
what about Stevie THE wonder?
“‘Any given’ Steve N.”
Anyone looking to buy one, go here:
[twoeightninetshirts.tumblr.com]
ill stay with Kid Canada. thats what we all call him in T.O.
Yeee Kid Canada, one guy to be proud of!
shoot me and my brothers call him “Nashty” because he is ugly
I still like Hair Canada
Hell yeah! Thanks, guys. my bday this month at that. Nice. Hehehe. Thanks LakeShow84, quest??? & JT…
this is just gonna be like the Gooch – it will never stick
I like “Nashty” lol “Nashty” Steve Nash…lol
I agree w/ #1, why would you give a nickname that’s already used by someone else to nash? If we’re going to use wrestling names, we might as well just call him “The Ultimate Warrior”, “The Undertaker”, or even “The Honkey Tonk Man.”
LAME
A friend of mine has a 5-year-old that’s all over the place. He bounces off the walls and stuff; always running into people/things and getting banged up. We call him “ricochet”.
Perfect name for Nash.
Being a Steve myself, “Stevie Wonder” is about as played out a nickname you can have. Pretty sure everyone named Steve gets called that here and there. Stone Cold is taken….so unless we are talking about Dwight Howard (i.e. he steals nicknames) then that won’t work either…
I don’t like any of the options. My brother calls him Flowing Hair, which I guess is as good as any I’ve heard.