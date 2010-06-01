Steve Nash’s New Nickname Is…

06.01.10 8 years ago 22 Comments

The people have spoken. After tons of official entries and lots of back and forth in the comments section of the site to give Steve Nash a new nickname, it really came down to three potential winners. The first was sh!tfaced‘s entry of “Stone Cold” Steve Nash, followed by GM‘s entry of “Nashional Treasure” and lastly LakeShow84‘s entry of “Stevie Wonder.”

So who won?

Steve’s new nickname is “Stone Cold” Steve Nash!

Nashional Treasure made a late push after it looked like it would be between Stevie Wonder and “Stone Cold.” Nash may have bowed out of the Playoffs earlier than a lot of people hoped, but his Duncan-induced one-eyed performance against the Spurs will be remembered for a long time. So congratulations to sh!tfaced, who will be receiving the best Steve Nash t-shirt ever produced.

What do you think? Not agree? What is the best nickname for Steve Nash?

