Steven Adams Is ‘Really F*cking Weird’ So He Doesn’t Worry About His Relationship With Russell Westbrook

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Russell Westbrook
04.23.18 54 mins ago

Getty Image

Steven Adams has carved out a niche as one of the most unique players in the NBA today. Sure, that applies to how he plays, as Adams is something of a throwback big man. He’s not a guy who will stretch the floor, but instead, he crashes the glass, plays stour defense, and when he sets hard screens, he rolls to the rim instead of popping out for a jumper.

But the way Adams is really unique is that he has a personality that doesn’t really exist elsewhere in the NBA. He’s legitimately hilarious, but not in a way where it ever feels like he’s trying to be funny. Adams is just someone who embraces being himself, which works for him.

An example of this came in a story Royce Young wrote for ESPN on the Thunder’s delightful big man. Adams broke down his relationship with Russell Westbrook, which is fairly unique, because Westbrook isn’t exactly known for being warm and open with others but seems to really love playing with Adams.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Russell Westbrook
TAGSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOKSteven Adams

Listen To This

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

04.19.18 4 days ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 5 days ago 5 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 1 week ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 1 week ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP