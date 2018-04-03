Russell Westbrook And Steven Adams Might Have A Telepathic Bond

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Russell Westbrook
04.03.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Everyone in the Air Canada Centre thought they knew what was coming next. Russell Westbrook had just scored or assisted on 16 of the Thunder’s last 18 points, almost all of which began with him bringing the ball up the court and receiving a screen from Steven Adams somewhere along the perimeter.

Thanks to Adams creating separation between Westbrook and his defender with a series of bone-crushing screens, the seven-time All-Star had all the space he needed to knife his way to the basket, pull-up from midrange, or kick it out to his teammates for catch-and-shoot opportunities when the Raptors started to collapse on his drives.

Based on the shots they were getting out and how well they were converting them, the Thunder wisely cleared the floor for Westbrook and Adams to run another pick-and-roll when the game was tied up with less than a minute remaining in regulation.

Then this happened:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Russell Westbrook
TAGSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOKSteven Adams

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 7 hours ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 day ago 3 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 4 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 6 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP