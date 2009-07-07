Still Spots Left To Win $2000

#Nike
07.07.09 9 years ago 6 Comments

Perhaps you guys didn’t read the post the first time, but if you’re in California this Saturday, you’d be crazy not to throw together a team for the White Men Can’t Jump 2-on-2 Tournament at Venice Beach. Free entry, $2000 cash prize, sneaker giveaways and there are still spots left. With only 64 teams, the odds are pretty good.

If you think you have what it takes, DOWNLOAD YOUR REGISTRATION FORM HERE, and return it to any of the following Shiekh locations:

1. Fox Hills Mall, Culver City, CA
2. Crenshaw Plaza, Baldwin Hills, CA
3. Galleria at South Bay, Redondo Beach, CA
4. West Side Pavillion, Los Angeles, CA
5. Burbank Town Center, Burbank, CA

If you have any questions, drop us a line in the comments below.

TAGSBilly HoyleCALIFORNIAlos angelesNIKENike HyperizePlaygroundReal StoriesShiekhSidney DeaneVENICE BEACHWHITE MEN CAN'T JUMP

