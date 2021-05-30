The Suns Gutted Out A Game 4 Win To Even Their Series With The Lakers

The Phoenix Suns have taken back homecourt advantage in their first-round tilt with the Los Angeles Lakers. Phoenix walked into Staples Center on Sunday afternoon facing a potential 3-1 series deficit with a loss, but instead, an egalitarian scoring effort helped the Suns pick up a crucial 100-92 win.

Similarly to the day’s earlier game, a tight first half gave way to a team catching fire out of halftime. The two teams went into the locker room with the Suns up, 54-50, but Phoenix came out and blitzed L.A. in the third quarter, winning the frame by 12 points and doing more than enough to withstand any Laker push in the fourth. Of course, it must be mentioned that due to an injury, Anthony Davis did not play in the second half.

Still, the defending champions did not stop fighting, and it took a balanced approach from the Suns to put them away. Chris Paul, who looked the best he’s looked since hurting his shoulder in Game 1, led the way with 18 points, nine assists, and three steals.

But beyond him, five other Suns players scored in double-digits: Jae Crowder (17 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals, a block), Devin Booker (17 points, seven rebounds, five assists), Deandre Ayton (14 points, 17 rebounds), Cameron Payne (13 points), and Mikal Bridges (11 points) all had important contributions to the cause, helping push Phoenix across the finish line in what was effectively a must-win game.

L.A., unsurprisingly, relied heavily on the individual brilliance of LeBron James. He did everything he could, scoring 25 points with 12 rebounds and six assists, but wasn’t able to shoulder all of the load burdened onto him by Davis getting hurt.

Beyond James, Marc Gasol provided a much-needed spark off the bench with 12 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks, and it begs the question whether he has earned the lion’s share of the playing time at center, particularly if Davis misses an extended period of time and the team needs a calming presence alongside James. Kyle Kuzma pitched in 11 points off the bench, while Alex Caruso scored 10 and provided the pesky defense that has become his calling card.