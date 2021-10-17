The Suns Inked Mikal Bridges To A 4-Year, $90 Million Extension

The Phoenix Suns had a 2018 Draft for the ages, landing two core pieces of the team that would go to the NBA Finals last season. No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton has expressed his frustration with the lack of a max extension offer after he played a pivotal role in that Finals run, wanting the organization to show him the respect and commitment his counterparts like Luka Doncic, Trae Young, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have received.

While the Ayton situation puts a bit of a damper on the enthusiasm of this upcoming season in Phoenix, Suns fans can be happy that the other core piece from that draft is now locked in long term, as Mikal Bridges agreed to a 4-year, $90 million extension on Sunday, a day before the extension deadline — as relayed via Adrian Wojnarowski.

Phoenix Suns G/F Mikal Bridges has agreed to a four-year, $90 million rookie contract extension, his agents Sam Goldfeder and Jordan Gertler of @Excelbasketball tell ESPN. Deal is fully guaranteed. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 17, 2021

Mikal was, understandably, pretty excited about the news.

Bridges has become a tremendous defender in his first three years in Phoenix, as his length, quickness, and activity allow him to wreak havoc on opposing offenses on the wing. Offensively, Bridges has made steady strides each season both in productivity and efficiency, having a career-best season in 2020-21, averaging 13.5 points with 54.3/42.5/84.0 shooting splits. With Bridges locked up, the Suns can shift full attention to Ayton, who it should be noted would, at the worst, head into next summer as a restricted free agent with Phoenix able to match any offer on him.