



Taco Bell

The Golden State Warriors are once again in the NBA Finals, and by now, NBA fans know what that means. The greatest team in modern NBA history is in line to make it a three-peat, as the Warriors sit and wait for the Eastern Conference to figure out who will represent it between the Bucks and Raptors.

No matter who the Warriors play, they’ll have a significant advantage over their opponents. The champions swept an extremely motivated Portland Trail Blazers squad in the Western Conference Finals, and they’ll be extremely tough to beat both at home and on the road. While NBA fans might not want to see the Warriors dominate once more, taco fans can find solace in a free meal from Taco Bell if the Warriors can win on the road over the next few weeks.

Taco Bell’s annual NBA Finals campaign is back once again, as the company promises free tacos if a road team can steal a game in the NBA Finals once it starts next week. The “Steal A Game, Steal A Taco” is popular in the NBA’s final series of the regular season, and for good reason. The Warriors unlocked the first free taco event back in 2016, as the Warriors “stole” Game 4 of the Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers to give everyone a free taco that year.

“Taco Bell will again bring another exciting reason to tune in to the NBA Finals by offering fans of all teams the chance to root for free tacos,” Kerry Tatlock, head of marketing partnerships with NBA, said. “Taco Bell continually thinks about putting the fan first, and they consistently deliver on that promise.”

If a team comes through with a road win during the Finals, fans will win a free taco at participating Taco Bell stores on June 18 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.