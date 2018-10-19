Why Taurean Prince Could Be In Line For A Breakout Year

Getty Image

A good rule of thumb if you follow the NBA is to be careful how much you buy into players succeeding on tanking teams down the stretch of the season. Too often, these mini-leaps can come crashing down to earth the following year when everyone begins trying to win basketball games yet again.

I’m throwing that playbook out the window, along with any “don’t put too much stock into the preseason” warnings. When good process leads to good results, these performances can be indicators of a player on the verge of leveling up. When asked for individual award picks last week, I selected Taurean Prince to win the Most Improved Player award.

The Hawks handed the keys to Prince down the stretch. He saw his usage rate increase from 19.4 percent to 26.1 percent, a 35 percent jump. As a result, he demonstrated important growth in one key area.