We’re only a few days away from the start of the 2018-19 NBA season, which means it’s time to make some predictions on what’s going to go down. To start, our staff looked at the myriad of individual awards that the league will hand out at the end of the year, and gave their picks for Most Improved Player, Coach of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and Most Valuable Player.

Coach of the Year

Quin Snyder (Kalland, Zavagno, Rowland)

It is incredibly difficult to project Coach of the Year, particularly due to the narrative basis of the award. However, Snyder is among the league’s best on the bench and the Jazz have a path to the No. 2 seed that would allow him to win it. — BR

Brad Stevens (Cooper, Edwards, Siegel)

Brad Stevens is the fashionable choice in any discussion of the NBA’s best coaches. He probably should’ve won it last season, so he’ll get heavy consideration this year, especially if the Celtics do as expected and dominate the East. Quin Snyder is a great sleeper choice here, too. — JC

Mike Budenholzer (Barnewall, Duncan)

Mike Budenholzer will win Coach of The Year thanks to the jump of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks as a whole becoming a larger force in the East. — CB

Gregg Popovich (DiFilippo)

The expectations aren’t especially high for the Spurs this year following the Kawhi Leonard-for-DeMar DeRozan trade, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili leaving town, and Dejounte Murray’s season-ending injury. I have no idea what to expect of the Spurs, but I do know that as long as they don’t bottom out, Pop is going to deserve some Coach of the Year votes. Plus if it turns out this is, indeed, his final season, well, let’s just say I think voters would be kind to him in that event.