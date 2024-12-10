Caitlin Clark had a pretty good 2024, and on Tuesday, she wrapped it up (well, for now) in style by getting named Time’s Athlete of the Year. The Indiana Fever star and NCAA record-setter at the University of Iowa was the subject of a lengthy cover story by the publication, which touched on a number of aspects of her career and personal life.

One thing that was already known about Clark off the court is that she is a major Swiftie, as she previously said that she attended The Eras Tour in Indianapolis and received so many friendship bracelets that “my circulation was getting cut off.” In her interview with Time, Clark revealed that she got to meet Swift’s mom, along with her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. And while it’s unclear if she got to meet Swift, Clark did reveal that Swift plans on trying to make it to a Fever game with Kelce now that the Eras Tour has finally come to an end.

Swift gave Clark four bags of Eras Tour merchandise with a note saying Clark was inspiring to watch from afar. She said “Trav and I” were excited to get to a Fever game now that the tour was winding down and invited Clark to attend a Chiefs game with her.

It’s understandable that Swift and Kelce haven’t been able to make it over to Gainbridge Fieldhouse since Clark was drafted, as she’s been touring for the last year and a half. Having said that, with the tour now over, the Chiefs’ season ending no later than early February, and the Fever tipping things off in May, it seems safe to assume that there’s going to be a few high-profile guests making it to at least one game this season.