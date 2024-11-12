Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” has been the biggest show in the world for the past few years, as the tour has had millions of fans pass through the gates at stadiums around the globe. After finishing her international leg of the tour, Swift added another run of U.S. tour dates, which included recently playing three nights in Indianapolis at the start of November.

In attendance for those shows was the biggest sports star in the city at present, as Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark wasn’t about to miss a chance to see her favorite artist play shows in her new home city. The only problem for Caitlin at the Eras Tour was that she’s too popular in Indianapolis, which meant she was being constantly given friendship bracelets from other Swifties. That’s a very nice problem to have, but in her effort to wear every one she was given, it started to create an issue, as she explained at the Women’s Leadership Summit.

“Taylor Swift, I just went two nights in a row in Indianapolis. I’ve been three times,” Clark said. “I had a ton [of bracelets], all the way up the arms. I had to take them off, my circulation was getting cut off! Everyone was just chucking their bracelets at me. I’ve seen her three times, and every time the show has just gotten better.”

She showed off her collection on Instagram during one of the shows and it was a lot of bracelets.

Clark has spent the last year or two learning the ups and downs of life as a superstar, but this is certainly a very unique pitfall of fame, being so popular you get too many friendship bracelets and start to lose feeling in your arm.