Overseas Elite has been a dominant force since the inception of The Basketball Tournament, having won it all four times, and this year, with top-seeded Carmen’s Crew getting knocked out in the round of 16, they were considered the favorites to take home the $1 million once again.

Led by Joe Johnson, who dominated play up to the semifinals, Overseas Elite came up on 22-seed Sideline Cancer, led by Marcus Keene, in the semifinals, with a chance to play for the title against the Golden Eagles up for grabs. Early on, Overseas Elite took control of the game and had an 11-point advantage at one point in the second quarter, as things were looking dire for a Sideline Cancer team that couldn’t buy a three-point bucket.

However, in the second half it was the four-time champs that went cold from beyond the arc, and Keene and company came alive. The two teams were tied at 59 inside four minutes, triggering a race to 67 points in the Elam Ending, and the two sides traded buckets in the closing stretch. Keene hit a deep three to put Sideline Cancer within three points of the target score first, but would be answered by a Joe Johnson and-1 on the other end.

On the ensuing possession, Keene drew iron on a three and Overseas Elite, needing just two points for the win, won a wild scramble for the loose ball and had a 2-on-2 fast break opportunity. They got a bucket in the paint, but after their coach called a timeout in a questionable decision that ultimately backfired after Johnson got knocked off balance spinning and driving to the rim, missing a contested layup.

That gave Sideline Cancer another shot to win, and this time they cashed in on a contested three-pointer by Mo Creek from the right wing.

Sideline Cancer’s run has been incredible, spearheaded by Keene who’s averaged north of 22 points per game in the tournament. Now they’ll face the Marquette alumni team that lost in last year’s title game as TBT will crown a new champion this year.