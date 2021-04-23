The Basketball Community Mourned The Loss Of Kentucky’s Terrence Clarke

Former Kentucky guard and NBA Draft hopeful Terrence Clarke has reportedly passed away due to an automobile accident. Clarke, who was a freshman at Kentucky during the 2020-21 season, was only 19 years old.
WKYT in Lexington first reported the news, reporting that Clarke and Kentucky teammate BJ Boston were in Los Angeles for a workout, with Boston in a car behind Clarke when the tragic accident took place. Clarke reportedly passed away en route to a local hospital. The news was confirmed by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who released a statement from Rich Paul of Klutch Sports who had recently signed Clarke.
Terrence Clarke, a Kentucky freshman guard headed for the NBA Draft, died following a car accident in the Los Angeles-area this afternoon, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. Clarke’s mother was at his side when he passed on Thursday. He was 19 years old.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 23, 2021
Rich Paul: "….Our prayers go out to Terrence and his family, who ask for privacy during this difficult time."
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 23, 2021
Clarke’s one season in Lexington was marred by injury, as he appeared in only eight games. Still, Clarke showed reverence for his time at Kentucky in a mid-March announcement that he would be foregoing his remaining collegiate eligibility to enter the 2021 NBA Draft.
#Blessed pic.twitter.com/TDmKqFcnDG
— Terrence Clarke (@terrenceclarke_) March 19, 2021
“As an adolescent, having the privilege to put on the Kentucky uniform and play in front of the BBN was always a lifelong goal of mine,” said Clarke. “Although it was hindered due to things out of my own control, the experience is something I will keep with me forever. I have grown a lot with this experience and I will never take it for granted. After discussing it with my family, I have decided to renounce my eligibility and declare for the NBA Draft. I had high expectations coming into this season and, of course, didn’t expect to be injured, which I understand is part of the game. Thank you to Coach Cal, the coaching staff and my teammates! BBN, I hope to make you all proud as a I pursue my dreams.”
Just one day ago, Clarke announced that he would be signing with Klutch Sports Group as he looked to start his professional career.
— Terrence Clarke (@terrenceclarke_) April 21, 2021
After Clarke announced his decision to enter the NBA Draft, Kentucky head coach John Calipari complemented his character.
“This was not an easy decision for Terrence, who I admire for how he handled adversity, stuck with it and battled back to be there for his teammates in the SEC Tournament game,” Calipari said. “Terrence has unbelievable ability and upside, and my only disappointment for him is that he didn’t have a chance to build on what he started because of the leg injury…. Terrence showed me a lot this year in how he handled the hand he was dealt and became a great teammate. Like Jarred Vanderbilt, who had a similar challenge, I really believe Terrence’s best days are ahead of him. I will be rooting like crazy for him and I know our fans will be as well.”
A former McDonald’s All-American and consensus five-star prospect, Clarke had considerable promise on the basketball court. Still, this is a devastating loss that goes far beyond the hardwood, and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this impossibly difficult time. Kentucky coach John Calipari released a statement on Thursday night offering thoughts, prayers, and sympathies to the Clarke family.
I am absolutely gutted and sick tonight. I ask that everyone take a moment tonight to say a prayer for Terrence Clarke and his family. May he Rest In Peace. https://t.co/a1E1gysxxi pic.twitter.com/1unTygk4Tt
— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) April 23, 2021
Brad Stevens learned of the loss of the Boston native after the Celtics game and cut his press conference short, noting the heartbreaking news of Clarke’s tragic death, and other Celtics were asked about Clarke as many had formed relationships with the young man.
An emotional Brad Stevens talking about Terrence Clarke just minutes after the #Celtics win tonight.@NBC10Boston @RaulNBCBoston pic.twitter.com/oFqKjZ31x5
— Craig Kolodny (@NBCBostonCraig) April 23, 2021
Kemba Walker said he knew Terrence Clarke "very, very well. He was a good kid, always smiling. It's a tough time, man. That's really tough. It's kind of mind-boggling to hear." #Celtics
— gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) April 23, 2021
A number of NBA players learned of the news on social media and expressed the devastation of the basketball community at his loss and offered their condolences to his family and friends.
T Clark was one my fav youngins to watch. tall, smooth point guard. condolences to his family man this hurts. 😓
— SLOWMO (@KyleAnderson5) April 23, 2021
Rest In Peace Terrence Clarke
Keep the Clarke family in your prayers 🙏🏾 https://t.co/I0nkTbEDIu
— JJJ (@jarenjacksonjr) April 23, 2021
Rest Easy Terrence Clarke😞🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/yyAgoEIhcT
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 23, 2021
MAN THIS IS UNBELIEVABLE I WAS JUST TALKING ABOUT TERRANCE CLARKE’S GAME LAST WEEK SMH R.I.P YOUNG KING! 🙏🏿💔 #GoneToSoon😢
— Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) April 23, 2021
Rest In Peace Terrance Clarke. I remember hoopin with him in the city when he was still in high school. He was destined for the league. Prayers up to him and his family 🙏🏽 gone way too soon.
— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) April 23, 2021
Devastated 💔💔💔 R.I.P T Clarke. Praying for his loved ones 🙏🏿🙏🏿
— Draymond Green (@Money23Green) April 23, 2021
RIP LIL BRO💕❤️ 💔 pic.twitter.com/IU22MqJjZr
— Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) April 23, 2021
Life is short… a real young king gone too soon
— Anfernee Simons (@AnferneeSimons) April 23, 2021
No family should have to go through this … Keeping the Clarke family in my prayers❤️ RIP young king
— Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) April 23, 2021
Just talked to you yesterday bro this dont feel real😓Rest in Paradise my brother T man🙏🏽
— 14 (@RjHampton14) April 23, 2021
My heart is extremely heavy right now! 🥺 HUG YOUR LOVED ONES! Prayers up to my man Terrence Clarke’s Family! ❤️ MUCH LOVE BRO! #riptclarke
— Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) April 23, 2021
Rest easy. Prayers go out to your family. This one hurts. Our community and family’s will continue to do right in your name. pic.twitter.com/ToYOlircJO
— Michael Carter-Willi (@mcarterwilliams) April 23, 2021
RIP Terrance Clarke🙏🏽 praying for the Clarke family. Wow💔
— Tyus Jones (@1Tyus) April 23, 2021
🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/8gqd6SOPTZ
— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) April 23, 2021
Can’t believe what I’m hearing🤦🏽♂️
— Cole Anthony (@The_ColeAnthony) April 23, 2021
Please tell y’all loved ones y’all love them
— Cole Anthony (@The_ColeAnthony) April 23, 2021
Rest In Peace Terrence Clarke 🙏🏽😢 absolutely devastating to say the least
— Cassius Stanley (@cassius_stanley) April 23, 2021
Lost for words! I’m in shock man! Just not right.. 🙏🏽 prayers for his friends and family. Today is a sad day https://t.co/x6XQj6fgfy
— Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) April 23, 2021
R.I.P TClark 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 prayers for his family.
— Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) April 23, 2021
Smh. Never know when your last day on this earth is.
— Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) April 23, 2021
Unreal.. prayers up 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #ripTC
— Quincy Pondexter (@QuincyPondexter) April 23, 2021
😔🙏🏽
— Justin Anderson (@JusAnderson1) April 23, 2021